‘This is bacon over here in America’: British man buys Walmart Great Value bacon. He’s shocked by what’s in the package

When residing in a new country, one will experience culture shock. The most unexpected might be bacon.

From currency to vernacular—even if it’s technically the same language—the sheer difference in foods available in England versus the U.S. could be enough to send anyone into a tailspin.

One Brit has taken to social media to share one notable difference in the bacon available in the U.S. versus what he is familiar with at home.

In a video that has drawn over 2.7 million views on TikTok, user @swoop1983 jokes that Brits are used to a certain standard when it comes to breakfast meats.

“If you are British, turn away,” he says in the video. “Even though this video is for you—don’t turn away. Now, I live in America, and I’m making my son some bacon.”

He shows viewers that the package of bacon he purchased is mostly fat.

“Look at it,” he says, turning the camera to show the package of uncooked bacon. “This is 99% fat. Look at it—this is—look at it. And just to show you, This is bacon over here in America.”

@swoop1983 calls on British viewers to show what their local bacon looks like, believing it will highly contrast what he has purchased in the U.S.

“Now, if you are British please stitch this video making some British bacon so everyone can see what actual bacon is supposed to look like,” he says.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @swoop1983 via TikTok direct message and comment, as well as to Walmart via contact form regarding the video.

What’s wrong with the Great Value bacon?

In the video, poster @woop1983 shows the whole package of bacon is much the same as the two slices he has pulled out. The pieces are mostly made up of fatty tissue, with a sliver of actual meat running throughout.

This is different from the bacon he is accustomed to, although he does not elaborate on how.

Are there different types of bacon?

In the U.S., most people are familiar with a strip of pork belly that crisps up when fried or baked.

This is just one type of bacon, as some stores carry additional options like back bacon, bacon chops, and bacon medallions. These are simply different cuts of pork that are preserved with salt.

Also known as “streaky bacon,” pork belly bacon is less popular in the U.K. than back bacon. The latter is a meatier cut of pork with less fat than pork belly, which might be the source of the issue highlighted by the poster.

What do others have to say?

Some viewers were quick to joke that the reason the poster’s bacon looks the way it does—without the poster naming the issue—is that it came from Walmart.

“Who buys food at walmart?” one commenter wrote. “It’s for toilet paper, laundry detergent, paper towels, and emergency clothes on vacation.”

“You happened to get the worst/cheapest bacon though,” another said.

“Don’t buy Great Value bacon,” a third added.

However, others were distracted by something entirely unrelated to the man’s bacon-shock predicament. They took issue with the bacon being placed directly on his countertop.

“The fact that you just have the bacon raw dogging on the counter top is enough for me to not care about your opinion about American foods,” one commenter wrote.

“I’m still freaking out that you put your bacon on the counter,” another commented. “I’m cringing…”

“You having the bacon on the counter is giving me anxiety,” a third said. “Then you got the great value kind.”



