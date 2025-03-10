Not even JD Vance enjoying the JD Vance face meme can stop its spread

Vice President JD Vance addressed the many memes of his distorted face that have flooded social media, responding with his own take.

On Saturday, Vance posted an edit of a popular meme of Leonardo DiCaprio’s character in the Quentin Tarantino film Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, where he gets excited after seeing himself on TV.

Pointing to a TV screen, DiCaprio’s face was replaced with Vance’s.

Users, previously inundated with cursed images of Vance’s rotund and childlike face, were quick to react to Vance’s own edit.

While some praised the vice president for leaning into the joke, others replied with their versions of unflattering memes of Vance’s face.

The meme has become inescapable in recent days, the first breakout internet response to the chaos of the second Trump administration.

Following a heated exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Vance became the subject of many edits that mocked his calls for Ukraine to show more gratitude for U.S. military support.

Memes used photos of the vice president lifted from the press conference, photoshopping out his beard and enlarging his face to appear childlike.

Captions mocked his demands with baby speak like, “You shoulda said pwease and tank you, Mistow Zensky.”

Over the last week, X became so overwhelmed by Vance memes that people claimed the site couldn’t function properly.

Wrote one, “twitter is fucking unusable. im trying to get updates on whether world war 3 is on but all im seeing are fat JD vance memes.”

As the memes spread, some considered how Vance might react to them. Given Vance’s reputation for being extremely online, many were convinced he would see the trend.

On March 5, journalist Julio Rosas reported that Vance had “seen the many memes/edits of his pictures and thinks its a funny trend.”

Three days later, he leaned further into the trend, dropping his own picture.

But Vance publicly addressing the memes did nothing to stem the tide, the pictures continuing to flood social media.

In response to Vance’s post, someone shared Vance’s face on the infamous picture of Kim Kardashian breaking the internet.

The memes were so widespread some claimed they no longer knew what Vance’s real face looked like.

While the vice president has taken a good-humored stance, some on the left were upset, arguing it wasn’t Vance’s joke to laugh at.

Commenting on his attempt to edit, one person ridiculed Vance’s attempts to involve himself in the banter, writing, “baby we’re laughing AT you not WITH you.”

