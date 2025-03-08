‘I had to stop wearing mine’: Expert warns Apple Watches of this generation could explode. Then she reveals what you can do about it

Apple Watches have a plethora of exciting, next-gen features. Unfortunately, one of those features may well include spontaneous combustion. In a viral video amassing 556,800 views, Angela (@thelawyerangela) said there were “class action lawsuits galore” surrounding Apple Watches.

One such lawsuit, the lawyer explains, focuses on the watch bands allegedly containing “forever chemicals.” The suit, she adds, argues that this is problematic for two reasons. Firstly, because Apple Watches are allegedly marketed as the “ultimate device for a healthy life,” this could be considered “problematic advertising” if they do indeed contain forever chemicals.

Secondly, it’s alleged that sports and ocean versions of the Apple Watch purportedly encourage you to keep the band on while you sweat, which is problematic because when you sweat, you’re more likely to absorb PFAs into the body, which can lead to health problems like endocrine disruption, immune disruption, thyroid, and liver issues among other things.

The Daily Dot reached out to Angela via TikTok comment and email.

What can you do if you’re impacted?

In the clip, Angela also claimed that there’s a class action settlement open at the moment.

“Do you remember years ago, I told you about this lawsuit, if you own a first gen or Series One, Two or Three Apple Watch, and how there’s this alleged design defect of the battery that it could swell and explode, thus become a hazard?” she asks.

“Well, Apple settled that lawsuit, and if it applies to you, meaning you experienced this problem and told Apple about it, [you] should have received a notice,” she says. “So check your email and submit your claim at watch settlement.”

Users can submit their claim at watchsettlement.com. According to the website, users have until April 10 to confirm they want to stay in the settlement class and to update their payment information.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

Viewers share their own Apple Watch experiences

In the comments, several users shared how Apple Watches had given them rashes or burns. “I broke out in a rash from the band,” one claimed. “Stopped wearing it.”

“The Apple Watch expanded and burned me,” another added. “TWICE. I still have a burn mark Apple overnighted me a new one with the 2nd gen. Why was I never notified?”

While a third exclaimed, “THOSE WRITST BANDS ALWAYS CAUSE ME HORRIBLE RASHES!”

Angela isn’t the only TikToker raising the alarm about this case, TikTok user Samson Crouppen (@secretservicesam) went viral after issuing a similar warning. “Get a band that does not have forever chemicals!” he said. “Maybe get some leather.”

Ultimately, he asserted that “the plastic is not good for you!”

