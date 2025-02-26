Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: A Wendy’s customer having a super gross nightmare of an order , an expert claiming how science can predict if your relationship will last , Billie Eilish’s brother calling out an AI slop video of her , and the internet reeling over the Hooters bankruptcy announcement .

In a viral video with more than 832,000 views, one customer shared the moment they found out something was really wrong with their Wendy’s chicken sandwich.

Will your relationship stand the test of time? A recent scientific study may have the answer.

A video featuring an AI-generated Billie Eilish is going viral, but her environmentally-conscious older brother, Finneas, is not impressed.

🍗 FAST FOOD NATION

Hooters bankruptcy filing has people in their feelings—and looking at who’s to blame

The internet is reeling over the Hooters bankruptcy announcement.

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Gwenpool, Gwen Stacy mashup has Marvel fans rolling their eyes

🥤 There’s a wild conspiracy theory going around about Red Bull cans—but there’s a simple explanation to debunk it.

🔌 A woman is urging homeowners to replace surge protectors every three to five years after an old one caused a small fire in her house.

🐀 Imagine eating at a Cheesecake Factory, looking up, and seeing a rodent frolicking among the light fixtures.

🦷 A woman is sending a PSA about dental care after an infected tooth landed her on life support for a week.

🚗 When buying a used car, there are many things to check for. Most people focus on what’s underneath the hood or for interior and exterior damage; but have you considered rust underneath the car?

🏳️‍🌈 From the Daily Dot archive: Long before #instagays, YouTube’s gay celebs blazed the trail for a generation of LGBTQ youth.

