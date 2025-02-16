‘HOW DID U NOT REALIZE?’: Wendy’s customer orders chicken sandwich. Then she takes a bite

In a viral video with more than 832,000 views, content creator Blaze (@blaze222_) shared the moment they found out something was really wrong with their Wendy’s chicken sandwich.

Wendy’s order gone wrong

In the video, you can clearly see the inside of the sandwich, which had already been bitten a few times, was raw.

It looks like it was fried just enough to cook the outside layer with the breading, but none of that heat got to the rest of the meat.

“My [expletive] god, I’m gonna get sick,” Blaze said. “Look at how much of this I ate … It’s raw.”

“Likeeeee they really said die tn [expletive],” the caption read.

Viewers were confused at her late notice

“Omg how did you not know wow,” a top comment read.

“HOW DID U NOT REALIZE?,” another echoed.

“My toxic trait is I look at my food with every single bite,” a commenter shared.

Blaze explains what happened

In a follow-up video, Blaze explained that they’d just worked a 12-hour shift and just needed to eat some food.

“I wanted to eat and go the [expletive] to sleep,” Blaze said.

They ended up at a Wendy’s that was notoriously dirty, but they said it was their only option at 1am. Blaze got their usual chicken sandwich and fries order and was asked to wait about five minutes for their food.

Blaze had no problem with this, considering they probably had to make it fresh since it was slow at that time of night. When they handed Blaze their fries, they were super fresh, so Blaze assumed their sandwich would be too.

Blaze drove home and smoked a little along the way.

“When I got home, I was slightly cooked, and I had the munchies,” Blaze explained.

When they started eating the sandwich, it seemed fine, and it wasn’t until two bites in that they noticed something was off.

“You don’t look at your food after every single bite,” Blaze said.

But on the third bite, they knew something was off with the texture and took a closer look.

“Oh yeah, that [expletive] definitely raw. I started freaking out. I obviously stopped eating it,” Blaze said.

Blaze contemplated going to the hospital right away, but since they weren’t sick yet, they figured it would be a waste of time.

They did call the Wendy’s and told them they served raw chicken, but they unempathetically told Blaze that they could make them a replacement if they still had their receipt.

“I don’t want a new sandwich, y’all literally just poisoned me,” Blaze said.

Blaze gets food poisoning

The next day, they got chills and a headache and started puking everywhere. “I puked like ten times in one hour,” they said.

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, Blaze ended up in the hospital with food poisoning, where they gave them nausea medicine and fluids.

Blaze said they’ve already contacted a lawyer to sue Wendy’s.

“I will be getting my check because that was a lot of emotional distress that I did not need to be put through,” Blaze said.

“They ’bout to have themselves a big lawsuit,” Blaze added.

What happens if you eat raw chicken?

It’s common knowledge that eating something cross-contaminated with raw chicken or eating raw chicken itself can cause salmonella.

Salmonella can cause diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people recover from salmonella in four to seven days, sometimes needing to take antibiotics. But in the most severe cases, they need to be hospitalized.

Can they actually sue Wendy’s?

If a person wants to sue a place that sold them undercooked chicken, there’s one catch—they need to have actually gotten sick from it.

You can’t just sue because they served you raw chicken; there needs to be an actual negative consequence attached to it, like getting hospitalized or having to miss work, law site 360 Training reported.

In this case, the lawsuit could cover medical expenses, lost income, pain and suffering, and any other related expenses.

The Daily Dot reached out to Blaze for comment via Instagram and TikTok direct message and to Wendy’s via email.



