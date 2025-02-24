Advertisement
Culture

Hooters bankruptcy filing has people in their feelings—and looking at who’s to blame

“Now if you want chicken wings and the objectification of women you have to go to any sports bar in America.”

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Illustration of hooters declaring bankruptcy

Hooters is reportedly on the brink of filing for bankruptcy after facing significant financial challenges, including a $300 million debt from asset-backed bonds issued in 2021. The company, which is known for its attractive waitresses wearing short shorts and tight-fitting t-shirts, is collaborating with law firm Ropes & Gray to prepare for a potential Chapter 11 filing, which could begin as early as April 2025. 

Featured Video

Hooters, which calls itself “the original American wing joint,” started in 1983 in Clearwater, Florida.

The internet reels over Hooters bankruptcy announcement

Beyond individual reactions, social media users and news outlets have proposed various theories regarding the factors contributing to Hooters’ financial troubles. A common theme with the rumors includes competition with rival chains such as Twin Peaks and the adult arcade Dave & Busters, which have been “steadily stealing” customers over the years, according to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Another theory circulating online points to shifting societal norms and changing consumer preferences. As cultural attitudes evolve, establishments that were once popular for their provocative themes may now be perceived as outdated or out of touch. This shift could have contributed to a decrease in customers, as modern consumers seek dining experiences that align more closely with contemporary values.

Reactions to the Hooters bankruptcy news

The news has caused a flurry of reactions across social media platforms, with everyday folks and celebrities alike expressing their concerns and theories about the chain’s decline. Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker, a long-time customer of Hooters, took to social media following a recent game, pleading, “Plz don’t go Hooters.” 

Advertisement

Similarly, influencer and former professional golfer Paige Spiranac declared, “Not on my watch,” in response to the bankruptcy reports.

X users remember the good ol’ days

Over on X, formerly known as Twitter, people are reminiscing about genuinely good experiences that they had at the restaurant or explaining that it was filing for bankruptcy because the company didn’t change its business model to keep up with modern times.

Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'First they took blockbuster, and we did nothing, they tried to take GameStop and we fought back, now they are coming for Hooters. @TheRoaringKitty @ryancohen I’m calling on you to buy Hooters and turn it around.'
@reeferRex/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'i don't think it has anything to do with the way women dress now, i think hooters is just a very boomer concept and that millennials and zoomers feel weird and creepy about it.'
@reeferRex/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters is filing for chapter 13 bankruptcy. Now if you want chicken wings and the objectification of women you have to go to any sports bar in America'
@zachreinert0/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'ironically the implosion of the hooters empire dismantles a lot of the criticisms about 'woke media,' especially in the game industry, but that’s a long conversation the short version is incels are terrified of being around women irl and it became an unsustainable business model'
@zachreinert0/X
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters is facing bankruptcy because Gen z men would rather stay home, get stoned, gamble on their phones, and watch porn while waiting for DoorDash. (facepalm emoji)'
@__supersergio/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hot girls serving drinks needs to be updated for the modern age. If only Hooters had their finger on the pulse of what the kids are into these days, they could have adapted and overcome. SAD.' with a screencap from Clockwork Orange.
@__supersergio/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'my grandfather took me to Hooters once when i was in my tweens and it was becoming increasingly clear i was a (gay). the waitress picked up on the situation within minutes. towards the end of the meal, when he stepped away to use the restroom, she sat down & said something along the lines of “you’re perfect just the way you are, kid.” hoooo boy tearing up just reflecting on it. hope you’re doin’ well, ma’am. wish I could remember your name.'
@PeterTwinklage/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'This is why i worked at Hooters. To make a difference' in response to a heartfelt story.
@PeterTwinklage/X
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'hooters isnt going out of business because nobody is horny anymore, zoomers are just horny for different things. if the hooters girls ditched the 90s beer commercial look and instead embraced a 'mommy gf' vibe, hooters’ earnings would 10x overnight'
@uncledoomer/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, part 1 of 2, text reads, 'doesn’t surprise me that #HootersBankruptcy is happening. I ordered online and went to pick up my order and there were five or six hooters girls just standing around. not one would help me get my order. You can’t have a bunch of frowning, unhelpful scantily dressed women working'
@uncledoomer/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, part 2 of 2, text reads, 'For you. Bad customer service and they changed the recipe on the wings too. This is why they are going out of business. Bad service, bad food. It’s not the internet or competition #hooters'
@GryphonJets/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Strip club owners after hearing Hooters filed bankruptcy:' with two men laughing on the phone and counting their money.
@GryphonJets/X
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Everytime I see Hooters I'm reminded of their awful food and how it didn't seem to matter to the horny 40-65 year olds that frequented it. Then I remember when they tried to make a male Hooters called Tallywackers that also had shit food. It closed so fast.' with a photo of Tallywackers's advertisement.
@JoshtheSandwich/X
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Bitcoin is invented and 16 years later Hooters announces bankruptcy Coincidence?' with a GIF of a Hooters employee walking in looking surprised.
@JoshtheSandwich/X

Redditors discuss Hooters clientele

Meanwhile, Redditor u/suzannea0024 asked in r/NoStupidQuestions who Hooters’s customers actually were.

Advertisement

They wrote, “Who The F*ck Is Keeping Hooters In Business. This is not a sh*t post. This a genuine question. I have been randomly polling friends/family members/coworkers/people drinking at the bar near me etc. for years now with the curiosity of if that person has been to Hooters. And in my 28 years of existence and several years of random polling anyone in my vicinity, I have encountered less than 20 individuals and likely less than 10 people who have actually been to that restaurant. I am baffled by this restaurants continued existence.”

“I would like it if you could comment below to report on your Hooters experience. Have you been? How often? What is it that you prefer about this establishment over other chains? And most importantly, Who the f*ck are you?”

Responses were wide and varied. One person joking, “Perhaps the reason that you cannot find people that go to Hooters is because those people are at Hooters, and you are not.”

Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'I used to take my Japanese colleagues there after the long setup days during a big tradeshow. It was cool to them, I guess the same way some weird super Japanese place with theoretically 'cute' Japanese girls serving stereotypical Japanese food might be to me. Chicken wings and burgers aren't the kind of food they would usually get, so it's a novelty. Not so different from any other sports bar. The food isn't terrible, but I wouldn't go there on my own without those guys.'
u/shizbox06 via Reddit
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Every time I went to Hooters when younger there was always a lonely fat guy sitting by himself. At 35 and 260 lbs. that’s me now.'
u/HistoricalMeat via Reddit
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Free wings for kids! My mom took me and my brother there constantly when we were young kids and we always got free wings for dinner'
u/HistoricalMeat via Reddit
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'I worked there 20 years ago and these lonely fat regulars is what kept us in business. Stg the same 20-30 faces every day and then random families who didn’t tip.'
u/escargoxpress via Reddit
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'I had a boss who LOVED Hooters and would pick it for lunch at every opportunity. It was an all male team so I think he thought it was a treat. Most of us thought it was pretty cringe. With that in mind, a lot of businesses survive from that very small core of super regulars. I'll bet that if you go to one for a week you'll see the same faces over and over.'
u/Fubai97b via Reddit

Other Redditors commenting on the news of the bankruptcy said that it was likely due to being sold off to private equity firms. They suggest that according to The Guardian, “one in five private equity-owned companies go bankrupt within 10 years of acquisition – a rate 10 times higher than that of publicly owned companies.”

Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters has been going out of style since I was a kid. Generations of change just kind of made it weird.'
u/FishAndRiceKeks via Reddit
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt.
u/FishAndRiceKeks via Reddit
Advertisement

Bluesky blames the Hooters business model

And on Bluesky, the majority opinion is that if Hooters had pivoted to the popular cosplay of “Femboy Hooters” employees as a legitimate business model, they wouldn’t be having any financial problems now.

Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Shoulda done fem boy hooters when they had the chance smh my head' with a GIF of a guy throwing out the trash.
@rheaseiros.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'The actual Millennial/Zoomer divide on the internet is between Gay Hooters and Femboy Hooters'
@rheaseiros.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'If Hooters had started a home delivery during the pandemic and called it, 'Knockers,' they wouldn't be bankrupt.'
@sundaedivine.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters is filing for bankruptcy. I guess it makes sense that they'd eventually go tits up.'
@sundaedivine.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters is going out of business because of AI brests'
@merrittk.com/BlueSky
Advertisement

Hooters memes

Hooters memes also abound. Many are poking fun at the uniforms they make their employees wear and the clientele who frequent the restaurant chain.

Hooters going bankrupt meme
@merrittk.com/BlueSky
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt meme of heaven.
@hoovybaby.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'So you might say Hooters ... went tits up.' with a GIF of a detective putting on his sunglasses.
@hoovybaby.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Hooters location with Spirit Halloween banner over it but the Spirit reaper has big cans'
@hoovybaby.bsky.social/BlueSky
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'JUST IN: Trump signs an executive order to save Hooters from bankruptcy.' with a photo of Trump mid-talking while signing a MAGA hat.
@nothoodlum.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement
Reaction to Hooters going bankrupt, text reads, 'Muslims don’t recognize Jews as God's chosen people, Jews don’t recognize Jesus as the Messiah, Protestants don’t recognize the Pope as the leader of the Christian world, and Evangelicals don’t recognize each other at Hooters.'
@sundaedivine.bsky.social/BlueSky

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Advertisement

TAGS

Bankruptcy Business Florida Hooters Memes Social Media
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot