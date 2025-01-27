‘I didn’t check for this…’: Woman reveals little-known area you should always inspect before buying a car. Don’t skip this part

When buying a used car, there are many things to check for. Most people focus on what’s underneath the hood or for interior and exterior damage; but have you considered rust underneath the car?

In a TikTok with more than 4.5M million views, Sam (@sjmcca) reveals an area of the car you will want to check out before buying.

While the video was intended to be a joke with the caption “I’m just a girl,” it quickly turned into useful reassurance from car enthusiasts. Many commenters used the video to offer assistance and praised Sam for looking for rust underneath the car.

“Honestly very smart. Underbody looks good and a little rust on the muffler ain’t a big deal,” one TikToker commented. Sam did respond to comments claiming “Guys I bought the car in 2022 i’m not taking your opinions it’s too late the video was just supposed to be a joke.”

But whether Sam meant to or not, she created a useful conversation for used car buyers to check for rust.

So why is it important to check for rust underneath the car?

According to Autotrader, checking for rust underneath the car is crucial. This is because many of the important structural car parts are found underneath the car. Once the underneath begins to get rusty, the entire structure of the car becomes compromised.

When the frame starts to rust, the overall safety of the car declines and becomes a safety hazard. “Muffler rust is okay and will not harm the car, Frame rust is the big scary one.” one TikToker commenter added.

So when buying a used car, it’s always important to check underneath the car for rust.

How can you check for rust at the used car dealership?

While filming a video was a clever workaround, popular opinion suggests getting a mechanic to take a look. “Good on you for checking, if you’re serious about the vehicle a mechanic inspection is a good idea,” one TikToker commenter shared.

Taking the used car to the mechanic to complete a vehicle inspection is wise. The mechanic will be able to raise the car on a lift to get the full picture of what’s underneath. Once the car is lifted, the mechanic will be able to determine the current condition of the rust.

Common rust spots include frame rails, the wheel wells, exhaust, and suspension. Having a mechanic complete a full inspection can ensure the condition of the used car.

‘Put the car on a lift’

“Go to that vehicle’s brand dealership and get a pre-purchase inspection done and or ask to see underneath,” one suggested.

“Most dealerships will have a service shop attached, you can always ask them to put the car on a lift to check the underside. the dealership i used to work at was always happy to do that for someone” one shared

“As a mechanic this is a very good idea to also check for leaks while you’re looking under there or anything that seems to be broken” one recommended.

“That’s very clean. Nothing to worry about here” one shared

“Looks great. The car looks good too” one added.

This TikTok has more than 4.5M views with over 274.6K likes.

Daily Dot has contacted @sjmcca over email and Instagram messenger

