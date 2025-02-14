Featured Video

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here, filling in for Andrew. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: what Republicans want to rename Greenland , why Duolingo has become involved in the battle between Kendrick Lamar and Drake, reactions to fake airport bathroom signs aimed at anti-trans legislation, and a roundup of the best memes celebrating Valentine’s Day .

After that, Alex shares her pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Don’t forget to scroll down and take our Weekly News Quiz for a chance to win a t-shirt. And have a happy Valentine’s Day!

See you tomorrow,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

“Sounds like an amusement park that is absolutely not up to code,” one Facebook user responded .

🦉 BEEF IN A MINOR

‘SAY DRAKE’: Who killed the Duolingo Owl? Fans think they found their prime suspect

Duolingo waded into the Kendrick Lamar/Drake beef after they announced their beloved mascot had passed away.

Many approved of the trolling effort after they realized the signs were fake and an attempt to make a point about anti-trans bathroom laws.

Love is in the air ––just look at these memes .

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a Scrolling In The Deep shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

WHICH FORMER POLITICIAN WAS TROLLED MERCILESSLY FOR HIS TAKE ON THE SUPER BOWL HALF TIME SHOW?

By Alexandra Samuels

Contributing Reporter

Main Character of the Week: The new owner of a $2 Toyota Corolla

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

💳 A shopper shared frustration with the new membership card scanners at Costco. Their viral post is calling Costco’s current policies regarding the food court and pharmacy into question.

🌨️ Getting your daily driver stuck in the snow while driving is one thing. Getting a whole Amazon delivery van stuck in the snow is another.

🌵 While big-box stores like Home Depot make plant shopping more accessible than ever, there’s often a trade-off in the difference in care and attention to detail between specialized nurseries and large retail chains.

🍴 A server recently took to TikTok to share a story about how being kind to her co-worker’s table paid off financially.

🌐 From the Daily Dot archive: These students are ditching college to run an NFT business

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

What stage of capitalism is this? 🙃

🎶 Now Playing: “Sweet Heat Lightning” by Gregory Alan Isakov 🎶