‘Is it just my location orrr?’: Woman shops at Costco. Then she realizes there’s been a surprise policy change

A shopper shared frustration with the new membership card scanners at Costco. Their viral post is calling Costco’s current policies regarding the food court and pharmacy into question.

Featured Video

“Costco seems to have changed their policy and I’m kind of upset about it,” user Brittany (@socialbrit) says in a video that’s been viewed over 385,200 times.

Her concern stems from Costco’s installation of scanners at the entrances of its warehouse locations throughout 2024. Rather than flashing a membership card to someone at the door, Costco now requires members to scan their cards to verify their identity and show that their membership is current.

“But the issue is that now they are super strict and you cannot walk in through the exit to go to the food court or the pharmacy,” Brittany explains. “You used to be able to do that without a membership. Anybody used to be able to use the food court and anybody used to be able to use the pharmacy.”

Advertisement

However, when she tried to go to the food court after her local Costco installed scanners, Costco employees turned her away.

“And they were like, ‘No, now you have to go through the entrance and you have to scan a card.’ So now, nobody can use the food court or the pharmacy unless you are a member, and unless you are that member,” Brittany says.

Why does Costco use scanners now?

Costco began testing scanners at the entrance in early 2024, and by the summer, had announced the company would be rolling them out to all of its locations.

Advertisement

As Brittany’s video suggests, the scanners check the barcode or QR code on physical or digital Costco membership cards to ensure the membership is current. Door employees also check the membership photo to confirm it’s held by the person entering.

The intent is to reduce the number of non-members who try to access Costco locations using someone else’s card. The announcement on Costco’s website stresses that all guests must be accompanied by an actual cardholder.

According to Brittany, a number of people leaving comments were supportive of these measures and disagreed with her frustrations over the policy change.

“So many people were saying, ‘Oh, they only make their money from memberships. That’s why it’s important to get a membership.’ You’re acting like they are some small business that’s struggling this holiday season,” Brittany says in a follow-up video explaining why she turned off comments. “They made $6 billion last year alone.”

Advertisement

This is true, according to Costco’s own report in September 2024. The company made $7.7 billion the following year. A Costco membership ranges in cost from $65 to $130 annually.

Do you need a Costco membership to go to the pharmacy?

Despite what happened at Brittany’s local Costco, the company’s policy remains explicitly clear. Non-members are allowed to purchase prescriptions both online and at in-store pharmacy locations.

Advertisement

The food court, unfortunately, is a different matter. Although it used to be open to anyone, the company changed its stance in 2020. Not all locations enforced it over the past several years, but KTLA confirmed that was set change in early 2024.

Not only do customers need a Costco membership to get in the door and access the food court, but they are now required to show the card to purchase food items there as well.

Do Costco digital membership cards work at the food court?

But even Costco members are wary of this shift. If you’re still carrying your physical membership card, you won’t run into any trouble. For those who have switched to Costco’s digital card option, however, you’re out of luck. Digital cards contain a disclaimer saying they cannot be used at the food court, which isn’t among Costco’s official list of places where a digital membership is accepted.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to Brittany via TikTok comment and Costco via their website.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.