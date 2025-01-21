‘I don’t understand why Amazon drivers pull into the driveway, FedEx, UPS, and USPS don’t’: Woman says Amazon driver got stuck in her driveway. Then she goes out to check on her

Getting your daily driver stuck in the snow while driving is one thing. Getting a whole Amazon delivery van stuck in the snow is another.

One woman says a recent snowfall was enough to leave an Amazon driver stranded in her driveway while attempting to make a delivery.

In a video that has drawn over 469,000 views on TikTok, user Amy (@amymaurercreel) says an Amazon driver got stuck in the snow and her driveway, but luckily had heat in the van.

“Apparently the Amazon driver is stuck in our driveway,” she says in the video. “We’ve had some snow, so let’s go see what’s going on.”

Amy then decides to go out to the stuck vehicle to see if she can be of any assistance.

“Apparently the driver is completely stuck, so let’s see if I can help them,” she adds.

The driver rolls down the window, and Amy offers her home to wait out the stuck vehicle. The Amazon worker, however, lets her know that she has heat, water and does not need to use her facilities.

But Amy says the truck was stuck for hours.

“Amazon truck is still stuck,” she says. “It’s been several hours now. I feel bad for the person. I have offered a bunch of times, like, ‘Come inside. We don’t have any food because I don’t cook right now because it’s snowing, but you know I could get you some ice cream, or something.’ And she said no, she’s fine.”

Amy ends the video with a quick joke about taking advantage of the truck being stuck on her property.

“It would be wrong to rob an Amazon truck, right?” she quips.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amy via TikTok direct message and Amazon via email regarding the video.

What is Amazon’s policy on pulling up in customer driveways?

It’s not clear what Amazon’s official policy is on drivers pulling up onto customers’ driveways. Similar package delivery services like UPS and USPS may avoid them, as longer driveways are not always determined to be safe routes. Drivers have previously shared that there may be a policy barring it.

In 2023, an Amazon driver said via TikTok that her employer enacted a new policy to prevent drivers from getting stuck in snow banked up on customers’ driveways. However, it required her to leave a customer’s package in the snow.

As previously reported by the Daily Dot, the same driver said they would be suspended from driving if they got stuck while backing out of a driveway.

Viewers weigh in

Several viewers were grateful for the kindness Amy offered to the driver, even if she did not take advantage of it.

“That was nice of you to offer her things,” one commenter wrote.

“That’s so sweet you trying to help her,” another said.

“That was so kind of you. I bet she was scared you were going to be mad,” a third added.

Others shared that something similar had happened to them, both as the driver and the bystander offering assistance.

“Happened to us too,” one commenter wrote. “They sent out another truck that got stuck. And a third also stuck. Husband unstuck all three with tractor.”

“This happened in my yard, my husband broke our tow rope trying to get him out, but got him out,” another commented.

“Got my Schwan’s truck stuck when I slid off someone’s driveway,” a further user said. “Waited hours. not tow trucks can handle us.”



