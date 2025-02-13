Advertisement
Memes

Roses are red, violets are blue, these 37 Valentine’s Day memes are just for you

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with memes? (Memes and chocolate?)

Photo of Anna Good

Anna Good
Emoji with bouquet and text 'im telepathically taking you out for valentine's day so if you feel loved and adored out of nowhere that was me'(l), text 'if ur boyfriend is ugly do NOT post him on Friday...this week is already hard enough'(r)

Valentine’s Day is here again, and whether you’re basking in the glow of romance or dodging Cupid’s arrows with expert precision, the internet has something for everyone. As always, memes have taken over, offering a hilarious mix of relatable, cringeworthy, and sometimes downright savage content to mark the occasion.

Featured Video

This year, Valentine’s Day memes have continued their tradition of celebrating (and roasting) love in all its forms. Some tap into the classic tropes—those over-the-top displays of affection, the pressure of gift-giving, and the inevitable comparison between couples living their rom-com fantasy and singles enjoying the sweet solitude of discount chocolate. 

One of the biggest themes dominating this year’s memes is the ever-reliable divide between couples and singles. For those in relationships, memes poke fun at everything from unrealistic expectations to the awkwardness of public displays of affection.

Meanwhile, single people are embracing their status with memes that celebrate self-love, independence, and the unmatched joy of not having to share your steak. Let’s not forget the poor souls who thought they could get away without planning anything—memes have made it clear that they will not be spared.

Advertisement

Whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or just enjoying the meme-fueled chaos, one thing is clear: Valentine’s Day may only last 24 hours, but the internet will make sure we’re laughing about it for much longer.

Here are 37 Valentine’s Day memes to make you laugh this season of love.

1.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, ''What's your plan for Valentine's Day' Me:' with a photo of Bill Clinton sitting cross-legged on the floor wearing headphones and surrounded by vinyl records.
@T__asIn/X
Advertisement

2.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Just confessed to my husband that I actually do care about Valentine’s Day and I’ve been running a pick-me long con for 16 years pretending I was super chill and didn’t care'
@T__asIn/X

3.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'girls only want one thing for valentine's day' with a photo of a confessional for sale on Facebook Marketplace, discounted from $7k to $2k.
@hell_doe/X
Advertisement

4.

Valentine's Day meme with a list of 'dream valentine's day' tasks.
@hell_doe/X

5.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Іf you’re sad about being alone on Valentine’s Day, just remember that nobody loves you on any other day of the year either.'
@cheygoulet/X
Advertisement

6.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'No shade I don’t wanna see no sad stuff on Friday you knew that man ain’t have no money'
@cheygoulet/X

7.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Potato of Love ($500). Just in time for Valentine’s Day' with a photo of a $500 Potato of Love.
@insanemrktplace/X
Advertisement

8.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'You can tell it's almost valentine's day cuz all the alfredo sauce gone at Walmart (rofl emoji)' on a pink background.
@insanemrktplace/X

9.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'valentine’s day work both ways right ?' with the response 'you gotta let women have this one bro'
@imchasingdreamz/X
Advertisement

10.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'please don’t flirt with me if you just want something causal!!!! i am not built for situationships ANYMORE !!! i am A LOVER!!!! I want 2 be a girlfriend !!!!!!!!!'
@imchasingdreamz/X

11.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'as a lesbian, I believe I should be able to comment ‘ugly’ on every picture of a boyfriend posted on valentine’s day without repercussions'
@minisversion/X
Advertisement

12.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'i'm telepathically taking you out for valentine's day so if you feel loved and adored out of nowhere that was me.' with an image of the yellow M&M holding a bouquet of flowers.
@minisversion/X

13.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Girls only want one this for Valentine’s Day' with a photo of a cut-up steak shaped like a heart.
@leonaliftsheavy/X
Advertisement

14.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'January was a trial month February is for couples My 2025 will start in March (thumbs up emoji)'
@leonaliftsheavy/X

15.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'If ur boyfriend is ugly do NOT post him on Friday…. this week is already hard enough'
@ANGELBABYBITTY/X
Advertisement

16.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'we are abusing substances for valentine’s day'
@ANGELBABYBITTY/X

17.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'every time a girl pretends not to care about valentine’s day or her birthday bc she knows she won’t get anything on the day, an angel’s wings fall off. it’s okay to care and be disappointed and sad.'
@BALUCIAGA/X
Advertisement

18.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'F*ck february 14 I love u everyday' with a guy posing on a run-down street, the wooden fence behind him tagged poorly with the word, 'BOOB.'
@BALUCIAGA/X

19.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Bringing my girl flowers on Valentine’s Day hoping she forgets what I’m really like' with a photo of a man holding a vase filled with a tall bouquet of wildflowers.
@SopranosWorld/X
Advertisement

20.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'That moment you realize your milk has a Valentine's Day date but you don't.' with a photo of a milk with 'FEB 14' on it.
@SopranosWorld/X

21.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, ''Please wear a condom on Valentine’s Day. I hate Scorpios.' Scorpios:' with a photo of a girl sitting on a bathroom floor posing for the camera and giving it the finger.
@iamsouljabrasi/X
Advertisement

22.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'I do love how Waitrose take celebrating Valentine's Day to a whole new level.' with a photo showing a sign in the grocery store's window that says, 'Waitrose LOVE you c*nt.'
@iamsouljabrasi/X

23.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Valentine's Day is coming up.' with an image of a man uncovering a woman's eyes to reveal Nintendo 64 and games.
@quest64official.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

24.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Give her what she really wants this Valentine’s Day - Reproductive rights, an ancient tome of curses, the souls of her enemies, and pockets in every dress.'
@quest64official.bsky.social/BlueSky

25.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'eating a heart-shaped Valentine’s Day pizza and then following it up with a heart-shaped Valentine’s Day cake and then finishing it off with a Valentine’s Day heart-shaped attack'
@thehell.zone/BlueSky
Advertisement

26.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'It's time we stop moaning about being single on Valentine's Day and take pity on the poor people who aren't.'
@thehell.zone/BlueSky

27.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'for the low price of being excruciatingly lonely and single, you too can lay on the floor of your room and blast radiohead on valentine’s day'
@cherrystainedlips.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

28.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'If you want to get screwed on Valentine’s Day, do your taxes.'
@cherrystainedlips.bsky.social/BlueSky

29.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Treat them to something expensive for Valentine's Day!' with an egg in a black ring box. Text on the bottom reads, 'He went to Kroger.'
@cherrystainedlips.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

30.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'This year, get her what she really wants for Valentine’s Day. Revenge.'
@thisone0verhere.bsky.social/BlueSky

31.

Valentine's Day meme of Lizzie Bennet, text reads, 'So it turns out you are not the *last* man in the world I could ever be prevailed upon to marry. To: From:'
@thisone0verhere.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

32.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Quick reminder, this friday is valentine's day. Get started now on your apology for forgetting about it'
@thisone0verhere.bsky.social/BlueSky

33.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, ''what are your plans for valentine’s day?' me:' with a screencap of Sponge Bob on a computer with the Ao3 logo on its screen.
@wwxwashere.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

34.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'This Valentine's Day, remember you can do little things for your single friends, such as shutting the everloving f*ck up about Valentine's Day'
@wwxwashere.bsky.social/BlueSky

35.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Practicing for Valentine’s Day (weary emoji)' with a photo of Vienna sausages and cheap vanilla cookie sandwiches on paper plates with plastic roses in a vase.
@wwxwashere.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

36.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'Me handing out Christmas candy I bought on clearance to my coworkers for Valentine’s Day 'no no no, that’s not a nutcracker, that’s your date!''
@thejacko.bsky.social/BlueSky

37.

Valentine's Day meme, text reads, 'buying myself flowers for valentine’s day because who else is gonna do it'
@thejacko.bsky.social/BlueSky
Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.




TAGS

Memes Valentine’s Day
First published:

Anna Good

Anna is a freelance writer with far too much time on her hands. When she’s not writing about memes and internet slang, she can be found running TTRPGs online.

Anna Good
 
The Daily Dot