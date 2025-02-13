Roses are red, violets are blue, these 37 Valentine’s Day memes are just for you

Valentine’s Day is here again, and whether you’re basking in the glow of romance or dodging Cupid’s arrows with expert precision, the internet has something for everyone. As always, memes have taken over, offering a hilarious mix of relatable, cringeworthy, and sometimes downright savage content to mark the occasion.

Featured Video

This year, Valentine’s Day memes have continued their tradition of celebrating (and roasting) love in all its forms. Some tap into the classic tropes—those over-the-top displays of affection, the pressure of gift-giving, and the inevitable comparison between couples living their rom-com fantasy and singles enjoying the sweet solitude of discount chocolate.

One of the biggest themes dominating this year’s memes is the ever-reliable divide between couples and singles. For those in relationships, memes poke fun at everything from unrealistic expectations to the awkwardness of public displays of affection.

Meanwhile, single people are embracing their status with memes that celebrate self-love, independence, and the unmatched joy of not having to share your steak. Let’s not forget the poor souls who thought they could get away without planning anything—memes have made it clear that they will not be spared.

Advertisement

Whether you’re celebrating love, friendship, or just enjoying the meme-fueled chaos, one thing is clear: Valentine’s Day may only last 24 hours, but the internet will make sure we’re laughing about it for much longer.

Here are 37 Valentine’s Day memes to make you laugh this season of love.

1.

Advertisement

2.

3.

Advertisement

4.

5.

Advertisement

6.

7.

Advertisement

8.

9.

Advertisement

10.

11.

Advertisement

12.

13.

Advertisement

14.

15.

Advertisement

16.

17.

Advertisement

18.

19.

Advertisement

20.

21.

Advertisement

22.

23.

Advertisement

24.

25.

Advertisement

26.

27.

Advertisement

28.

29.

Advertisement

30.

31.

Advertisement

32.

33.

Advertisement

34.

35.

Advertisement

36.

37.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.









