Even MAGA is mocking a GOP bill encouraging Trump to rename Greenland ‘Red, White, and Blueland’

Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) is totally onboard with President Donald Trump’s expansionist push for the U.S. to acquire Greenland. But in the event that Trump’s hopes are indeed realized, Carter would like to see just one thing tweaked: Greenland’s name.

Legislation introduced by Carter earlier this week would “authorize the President to enter into negotiations to acquire Greenland and to rename Greenland as ‘Red, White, and Blueland.’”

The five-term representative promoted his proposal on X on Tuesday, showcasing an American flag superimposed onto an outline of Greenland.

“RT for Red, White, & Blueland,” he wrote.

RT for Red, White, & Blueland 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DK7QjlxDXj — Buddy Carter (@RepBuddyCarter) February 11, 2025

Carter’s proposal comes in the wake of Trump’s push to buy Greenland, which Denmark has flat out rejected. Trump argues purchasing Denmark is vital to American economic security.

As news of Carter’s proposed legislation began to circulate, critics on social media were quick to ding the Georgia Republican’s efforts.

“Sounds like an amusement park that is absolutely not up to code,” swiped one commenter on Facebook.

“What is next, renaming the capital Nuuk to Mar-a-Hielo?!?! Pleasantville?!” blasted another poster. “Red, White, and Blueland. (And is that even the proper use of an Oxford comma?!?!) God help us.”

“First, it was the ‘Gulf of America’, and now this?!” asked another Facebook user, referencing Trump’s controversial decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico. “‘Red, White, and Blueland’. When I first saw this, I thought it was a joke. Just more evidence that Trump and the Republican Party are a Kakistocracy (rule by the worst).”

And on X, in one post that has garnered thousands of likes, a user concluded that “parody is obsolete.”

Parody is obsolete. pic.twitter.com/3t95XtHDDq — Gritty is the Way (@Gritty20202) February 12, 2025

Even some of Trump’s biggest fans on Truth Social are ridiculing the idea.

“It’s BS waste of time and money like this that drives me nuts. Reps. you have more important things to do than play stupid games to get your name in the news,” one person critiqued.

“Oh come on! Just help Greenland be independent from the Danes … I suspect President Trump could then negotiate a great mutual beneficial contract with this newly freed country,” bemoaned another Truth Social user. “Let them keep their name/identity.”

“Acquire it by all means, but don’t name it that,” echoed someone else.

A recent poll found that nearly half of Danish people now see the US as a significant threat, with an overwhelming majority in opposition to Trump’s efforts regarding the acquisition of Greenland.

