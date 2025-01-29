Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Why people think Elon Musk acts like a character in The Sims , a woman’s strange discovery about her pasta , why TikTok users think blocking Facebook changes their feeds , and conspiracy theorists rejoicing over the declassification of the JFK files.

After that, our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira has a “Decoding Fandom” column for you.

Elon Musk’s controversial salute continues to trend on social media, and with it has come a deeper dive into how the tech billionaire moves and gestures— particularly their resemblance to Sim characters from video games .

The gently bent, golden arms of elbow pasta have a very specific appearance. So it comes as no surprise that someone would be upset when the pasta is a brown-gray color .

Videos showing how to block the Facebook account on TikTok are trending hard.

Kept classified for over 60 years, many have debated if what is currently public knowledge on these momentous historical events is actually what occurred. In that same timeframe, jokes about conspiracy theories have also surfaced, with news of the declassification churning more LOLs online .

By Kira Deshler

Assistant Newsletter Editor

Selena Gomez and Ariana Grande fans go head to head in Oscars debate

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Wednesdays our Assistant Newsletter Editor Kira Deshler dives deep into the world of fan culture in her "Decoding Fandom" column.

📦 In a viral video, a UPS driver revealed the real reason your package might arrive late.

🛒 Apparently, Costco’s notoriously generous return policy doesn’t apply to this guy, but why ?

🥩 This Texas Roadhouse customer’s steak order has viewers concerned. That’s because the customer requested a blue steak, aka extra, extra rare .

🛋️ A woman’s negative review of Ashley Furniture’s Rawcliffe three-piece sectional couch sparked a conversation about the brand’s quality .

☕ This duo was excited to see a fancy kitchen gadget on sale at HomeGoods. That’s until they realized what was actually in the Breville espresso machine box .

👶 From the Daily Dot archive: The many lives of the Dancing Baby, cyberspace’s first cringe meme .

