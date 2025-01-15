‘Adds days to your delivery’: UPS driver reveals the real reason your package might arrive late

UPS recently ended its SurePost service, which previously relied on the United States Postal Service (USPS) for last-mile delivery, shifting the workload entirely to UPS drivers. A TikTok by @tallupsguy, who calls himself the “The UPS Guy,” sheds light on the challenges of this change. He shows us his 201 stops, 198 deliveries, and 287 packages in a single day. He described it as “heavier than peak season,” while viewers speculated about the impact. Since its posting on Jan. 3, the video has amassed 541,000 views and 1,750 comments.

Postal workers, now freed from SurePost duties, expressed relief. “USPS carrier here, thanks for taking that back,” one commented. However, UPS drivers face increased strain, with one viewer remarking, “Have fun with that… @ $45+ an hour your overtime is gonna be great.”

How does this affect delivery delays?

The transition away from SurePost has contributed to noticeable delays. Customers, frustrated by slower deliveries, noted the backlog. “I went to drop off a package at UPS, and packages were literally taking over the entire place,” one viewer shared. Another wondered, “Is this why my USPS package has been delayed since Dec. 17th?”

The heavier workload for UPS and adjustments in its logistics network may explain why packages are arriving later than expected. Meanwhile, some customers hope the change improves delivery reliability, with one commenting, “At least my package will get dropped off near my front door now.”

What does this mean for the industry?

As Supply Chain Dive reports, changes to the UPS-USPS contract terms led to this restructuring. UPS drivers are seeing firsthand the strain of this transition. While the change may feel like a relief for USPS, there’s skepticism about whether UPS can handle the increased volume in the long term. One viewer questioned the long-term sustainability, writing, “Yeah, they’ll give it back to the post office when they get tired of paying you guys overtime.”

For UPS and USPS, the months ahead will test whether this transition of SurePost improves logistics or exacerbates existing inefficiencies. Will this change fix late deliveries or worsen them? These answers may only come as the system stabilizes.

The Daily Dot reached out to UPS on its media portal. It also reached to The UPS Guy via TikTok comment and direct message.

