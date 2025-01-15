‘Always start with firm seating’: Woman buys Ashley Rawcliffe 3-piece sectional couch. Then she learns this valuable lesson

A woman’s negative review of Ashley Furniture’s Rawcliffe three-piece sectional couch sparked a conversation about the brand’s quality.

In a viral video with over 1.6 million views, TikToker Lina (@linamdugg) showed off the furniture and warned against purchasing it.

“PSA as someone who owned and just got rid of this couch,” text overlaid on the clip said. “DO NOT BUY IT.”

Some shared her views, but others stood up for the brand.

Is Rawcliffe’s three-piece sectional couch worth it?

The Rawcliffe three-piece sectional with ottoman retails for $2,449.98 on Ashley Furniture’s website.

It received a 4.6 overall rating from 196 customer reviews. The vast majority of those who reviewed the sofa rated it 5 stars.

Many noted that it is both functional and aesthetically pleasing.

However, the TikToker’s negative review does not stand alone.

In the clip’s comments section, many tore into the sofa’s quality.

“LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK!!!!!!! Ours is so bad people can hardly stand from it,” user Thebaileybarrow commented.

“My husband and I found out the hard way that you never buy seating that is soft when it’s new. Always start with firm seating. Firm gets softer, but soft gets worn out,” user Jocelyn Taylor commented.

Others pointed to the overall declining quality of furniture.

“Ashley furniture quality has tanked bad,” user Tonya105 wrote.

“I haven’t sat on a single high quality couch in years,” user Christie said.

Has furniture quality decreased over time?

There has been a notable decrease in the quality of furniture in the past few decades.

The quality of furniture has declined significantly in recent years due to cost-cutting measures and the rise of fast furniture.

Manufacturers now rely on cheaper materials like particleboard and medium-density fiberboard instead of solid wood, resulting in less durable products.

Fast furniture trends have also led to a culture of disposability, where low-cost items are discarded quickly, adding to environmental waste. Additionally, the availability of poorly made knockoffs on e-commerce platforms has flooded the market with subpar options.

To combat these issues, experts recommend investing in vintage or custom-made furniture, which offers better durability and sustainability over time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ashley Furniture via email and TikTok user Lina by comment and direct message for more information.

