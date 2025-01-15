‘Only insecure people order a blue steak’: Man orders a ‘blue steak’ at Texas Roadhouse. Then a manager comes to the table

A Texas Roadhouse customer’s steak order has viewers concerned. That’s because the customer requested a blue steak, aka extra, extra rare.

Mary Carlson (@marycarlson3) uploaded a video showing someone at her table requesting a blue steak. “Manager couldn’t figure out how to cook it! BLUE!” a text overlay in the video reads.

A Texas Roadhouse employee is standing at the table holding a plate of meat. The cut of steak is visibly raw.

“Is this good for you?” the presumed manager asks, to which the customer replies that it is.

“And what’s the temperature?” the worker asks. The patron responds that he would like it “blue.”

What is a blue steak?

When ordering beef, especially steaks, there’s a spectrum of thoroughness in which the meat can be cooked. Typically, restaurants offer rare, medium rare, medium, medium well, and well-done. Blue steaks are on the lowest end of that spectrum. It’s considered an “ultra rare” steak. According to Web Restaurant Store, blue steaks are only lightly seared on its exterior. That means it’s cooked for a very short amount of time.

There are a few steps that must be taken in order to cook a blue steak to attain its correct temperature and texture. Firstly, the meat must be left out of a refrigerator long enough so that it reaches room temperature, usually 70 degrees Fahrenheit. Then, it should be seasoned.

A “high-heat grill” should then be used to sear the steak. A few seconds on each side should do the trick. Following this, the steak should rest for a bit before it’s served.

Finally, cooks can use a meat thermometer to assess the steak’s internal temperature, which should be between 115-120 degrees Fahrenheit.

If made the right way, a blue steak should appear seared on the outside and “almost raw” on the inside.

Viewers were baffled

Viewers couldn’t understand why anyone would want a blue steak from a chain restaurant like Texas Roadhouse. One viewer went so far as to call it “insane.”

“Bro you’re at Texas roadhouse,” another said.

Additionally, there appeared to be some confusion as to what was actually going on in the video. Some commenters thought the cut of meat the Texas Roadhouse employee held was the meal itself. However, follow-up comments, which were confirmed by the TikToker, indicated this wasn’t the case.

“I think he’s showing him the cut and then asking him how to be prepared,” one person remarked. Carlson confirmed, “He was!”

One former Texas Roadhouse employee expressed that they thought ordering blue steak was a bad idea. They expounded upon this further by sharing their own experiences in providing customers with rare meat. “I used to work at roadhouse, there were times people wanted steak so rare. I refused to cook it unless the manager told them we aren’t liable if they get sick,” they shared.

Are blue steaks safe to eat?

Meat aficionados agree that if cooked properly, blue steak is shielded from potentially harmful bacteria. This recipe blog explains that the “high heat” cooking method instantly kills germs that can be lingering on the meat’s surface. Those germs can include E. Coli and other pathogens, which can lead to food poisoning.

Moreover, a meat’s cut quality is also a factor. As long as an establishment provides customers with meat that is properly stored, blue steaks are considered a safe cooking option.

But these are the very reasons customers are so concerned. This customer is putting total faith in the fact that Texas Roadhouse cooks are going to properly cook blue steak and that the chain is offering quality meat.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and to Carlson via TikTok comment for further information.

