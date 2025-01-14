Newsletter: 🚿 Stop showering with your iPhone

Featured Video

A woman issuing a warning for people who take their phones into the bathroom while showering, how internet vigilantes are targeting a hiker who shared the first photos of the L.A. wildfires, a look at 21 celebrities who had their first job in fast food, and why people are saying they will boycott all of Meta's apps.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

One shocking discovery made one woman rethink her habit of keeping her phone in the bathroom while showering.

A hiker who posted videos purporting to show the Palisades Fire right after it began is drawing scrutiny from social media users, as conspiracy theories about the origin of the Los Angeles-area wildfires continue to run rampant online.

Here is a look at celebrities who honed their life skills with a start in fast food, from first jobs to starving artist gigs.

Amid numerous policy changes Meta is making, left-wingers are firmly pledging to ditch all of the company’s platforms.

'I used to get stopped every single time': Traveler says extra TSA checks aren't random. Here's how to see if you'll get stopped, have your checked luggage checked

‘I used to get stopped every single time’: Traveler says extra TSA checks aren’t random. Here’s how to see if you’ll get stopped, have your checked luggage checked

One woman asserted that the Transportation Security Administration’s (TSA) secondary checks are not always random and shared tips on how to avoid getting stopped .



In a viral video that has garnered over 364,100 views and more than 13,700 likes, Megan (@megansbubble) provided advice for individuals who frequently undergo searches by the TSA.



“They are not random because you will see this on your tickets if you are likely someone like me,” she said.

She added that despite her efforts to apply for global entry and TSA PreCheck, follow airport regulations regarding metals and liquids, and avoid wearing metal to airports, she continued to experience delays at security.

She believes that passengers who often get stopped at airport security points have likely been “flagged.”



But there was one sign on her ticket that she thinks is the reason she kept getting flagged.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.



🧀 This customer bought mozzarella cheese sticks from H-E-B. Then he took a closer look .



💸 A driver claims DoorDash asked her to pay for an order out of her own pocket . That’s an unusual request.



🥚 In a viral video, a woman shows how there is a major egg shortage at Walmart— except for these $19 eggs .



👁️ The eye doctor can be nerve-wracking. Whether it’s worrying about your vision or ommetaphobia. There’s just so much uncertainty every time you show up .



💵 In a world where you can pay with a swipe, tap, or even a scan of your palm, it can often feel like cash is becoming increasingly defunct. One woman found this out the hard way when attempting to pay for her gelato using a $10 bill.



🦠 From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the viral marketing campaigns that helped shape the internet as we know it.

