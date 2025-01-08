‘Bro paid for an estimated guess’: Customer buys mozzarella cheese sticks from H-E-B. Then he takes a closer look

Usually, when you go to the grocery store, you can find out exactly how much product you’re buying by looking at the package. But one shopper says that supermarket chain H-E-B is taking a different approach.

In a video with over 3.5 million views, TikToker Maz (@4kmazii) shows off the front of a package of frozen H.E.B. brand cheese sticks. A small circle in the top left corner reads, “About 30.”

On-screen text reads, “No way inflation this bad.” He writes in the caption, “If I find 29 mozzarella sticks in dis mf errbody gotta suffer.”

Viewers joke about “shrinkflation”

In the comments, viewers poke fun at the grocer’s marketing, finding the humor in recent discourse about “shrinkflation.” Shrinkflation is the idea that retailers are shrinking the size or quantity of their products to make up for increasing costs.

“I’m about to pay around the normal price then,” one writes.

“They got us gambling for everything now,” another says.

“About 30. In this economy?” a third adds.

The Daily Dot previously reported on several instances of brands providing under the expected quantity of a product.

In one case, a woman opened a Lay’s chip bag to find that it contained only one chip. Another woman purchased a bag of peanut M&Ms with only two candies inside.

How many mozzarella sticks were in the bag?

In a follow-up video, Maz counts the cheese sticks in the bag.

“We finna get that accurate stash for you,” he says in the clip. He clarifies that he ate six cheese sticks the night before.

Then, he shows a clip of four piles of five cheese sticks each—plus two stragglers—on a cutting board. This means that the package only contained 28 mozzarella sticks.

“They think this is a game,” he says at the end of the video.

In the comments, viewers continue to poke fun at his dilemma.

“Gambling mozzarella sticks before GTA 6 is crazy,” a commenter writes.

“Bout 10 and some air,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Maz via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed H-E-B for further information.



