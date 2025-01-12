‘I’m scared to look’: Woman issues warning for people who keep their iPhones nearby while they are in the shower

One shocking discovery made Andi (@bestfindbestie) rethink her habit of keeping her phone in the bathroom while showering. In a TikTok video posted recently, she issued a public service announcement, warning others who do the same by revealing what might be hiding inside their phone cases. The video has since gone viral, garnering over 144,000 views.

“A little PSA,” Andi began, holding up the back of a solid, light-colored phone case.

“I usually take this phone for the shower to listen to music while I’m taking a shower,” she explained.

She then flipped it over, revealing the shocking sight inside, a layer of what appeared to be black mold.

The 15-second TikTok ended abruptly, with Andi summing it up in a simple, resigned, “So, yeah.”

Should you leave your phone in the bathroom while showering?

Leaving your phone in the bathroom while showering can encourage mold growth, as the high humidity from steam creates a perfect environment for mold spores to thrive. This risk increases if moisture gets trapped in your phone’s crevices and the device isn’t properly cleaned.

Additionally, prolonged exposure to steam and humidity can also harm your phone’s internal components. Waterproof or water-resistant phones are also at risk of damage due to long-term exposure over time.

The discovery left people in disbelief

Commenters were shocked by the revelation of mold inside the phone case. Some insisted it had never happened to them while showering with their phones in the bathroom, as they clean their phones regularly.

“I have never had that happen,” a commenter shared. “I do take my phone out of the case like once a month to wipe it down though so maybe that helps??”

“Mine doesnt do this,” someone else lamented.

“I wipe down my phone and AirPods every night with an alcohol wipe. LIKE WHATTTTTTTTT,” another said.

‘this just happened to mine too !!! same kind of case,” one comment read.

