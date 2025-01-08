‘$7.99 24 pack at Costco’: Woman shows there is a major egg shortage at Walmart—except for these $19 eggs

As many people learned during the pandemic, the United States is not immune from shortages. In the past few years, Americans have experienced shortages of everything from coins to butter and gasoline, with many reporting that they had to pay high prices to acquire the once-common goods.

Featured Video

These shortages can happen for a variety of reasons. For example, the COVID-19 pandemic led to both supply chain issues and panic-buying, which resulted in a dearth of staples like toilet paper.

Now, a user on TikTok says that there’s a new shortage, which buyers should be aware of.

Is America running out of eggs?

In a video with over 438,000 views, TikTok user @blissbalm.co shows the empty refrigerator shelves at a Walmart location in Missouri.

Advertisement

“This is crazy,” she starts. “There are no eggs left at Walmart. The shelves are bare—but you can get Happy Eggs for $19.”

This is a misstatement, as the $19 price tag is actually meant to be attributed to a 60-count box of Great Value eggs.

That said, according to Forbes, egg prices have increased by over 60% in the last year alone.

There are a few reasons for this. First, demand for eggs has been steadily increasing over time, and around the holiday season, this demand increases substantially.

Advertisement

Second, and most importantly, there’s presently an avian flu epidemic affecting the country. Since January 2022, nearly 110 million birds have been impacted by Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), a number that includes egg-laying hens.

Are egg producers price gouging?

Naturally, there are other tertiary reasons that experts believe may contribute to the increased prices, such as regulations in some states requiring egg-laying hens to be cage-free, and the heightening cost of labor around the country.

However, one of the more concerning possibilities is that part of these high prices can be attributed to price gouging by egg producers.

Advertisement

In March 2023, it was revealed that Cal-Maine Foods, a major egg producer, “doubled its revenues and grew its profit by 718 percent in the last quarter” of 2022, per Newsweek. These profits came at a time when the cost of eggs doubled over the previous year for consumers.

As noted by Whizy Kim for Vox, this growth in profit could not be attributable to simply an increase in egg sales, as “the number of eggs sold, measured in dozens, rose only 5.9 percent.”

In the comments section, users recounted their own experiences trying to buy eggs in the current market.

Advertisement

“I thought people were crazy complaining about the price of eggs. Then I went to get eggs yesterday and $10.99 for a dozen small eggs. Limit 1 amd 3 dozen on the shelf. No thanks,” wrote a user.

“I saw that a couple weeks ago. $8 for a dozen. Not even the fancy kind either,” added another.

However, others shared that there were ways to avoid these high prices, either by shopping around or looking to one’s local farm community.

“Find your local farmer and buy from them,” advised a user. “There is a lady where I live and I get eggs from her! 3 dozen for $10.”

Advertisement

@blissbalm.co said egg shortages combined with rising prices have made it difficult to shop.

“Recently, I’ve noticed fewer eggs on the shelves at my local grocery store—not completely sold out, but definitely in short supply,” she told the Daily Dot in a email. “Along with the shortage, prices have risen significantly, with my small local grocery store now charging around $5.00 per dozen. While my family may be able to afford these higher prices for now, I feel terrible for low income families and the elderly who may not be able to afford to have eggs as often as a protein choice.”

“I hope a solution to the bird flu can be found soon so that American’s can have access to reasonably priced eggs for the future… or it may simply be easier for me to get my own chickens and have fresh eggs everyday!” she continued. “As a small business owner who has sold Slime on Etsy for over 6 years, I have noticed a decline in business the past year with the overall price increases in groceries, and feel that it has a trickle down effect on customers optional expenses.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @blissbalm.co via email and Walmart via media relations contact form.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.