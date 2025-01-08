‘It’s going to make my vision worse’: Eye doctor reveals the real reason they keep asking you if there’s a difference between 1 and 2

The eye doctor can be nerve-wracking. Whether it’s worrying about your vision or ommetaphobia. There’s just so much uncertainty every time you show up. But in a short clip with more than 293,000 views, an optometrist shares why you shouldn’t feel stressed during the refraction test.

Featured Video

“What would you do if your eye doc told you this?” Dr. C (@eyedropshop) asks in the text overlay. Standing in her office, she holds the opposite ends of a machine some know all too well called the phoropter. This device uses a variety of lenses to measure the refractive error in eyes and determine the correct prescription for glasses.

“Before we start. I just wanna let you know that when I ask you, ‘Is there a difference between one or two or three or four,” she says, switching out the lenses with her fingertips after each number, “And they start to look the same, that means that we’ve nailed it, OK? That’s a good thing. So, don’t be stressed.”

Dr. C reassures in the caption, “Do you get stressed at the optometrist? You wouldn’t be alone hope this helps.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Dr. C for more comment.

‘Not once has an eye doctor explained this’

Viewers were relieved, to say the least.

“The whole experience for me is stressful,” one viewer revealed.

Advertisement

“I’ve been wearing glasses for 30 years and not once has an eye doctor explained this. I always stress out trying to give an answer,” a second commented.

“Literally thank you. I get so scared I’m going to pick the wrong one and it’s going to make my vision worse,” a third shared.

“I HAVE BEEN PANICKING SINCE I WAS EIGHT FOR NO REASON?!?!?!?” a fourth remarked.

“My eye doc makes me feel like they’re annoyed when i ask to go back cause they go too fast. Sometimes i wonder if the one that’s crystal clear has no lens and they’re just messing with me,” a fifth said.

Advertisement

What happens if you don’t answer honestly during the refraction test?

Essentially, you will end up with the wrong prescription. And there are consequences. As the Eye Center at Jackson states: “Frequent headaches, blurred vision, constant squinting and eye strain.” The incorrect depth perception can also make you feel dizzy and worsen vertigo.

Ways to alleviate eye doctor exam anxiety

Capitol Care recommends the following:

Advertisement

Sleep: Since lack of sleep causes more stress, it’s best to get a good night’s before your exam.

Since lack of sleep causes more stress, it’s best to get a good night’s before your exam. Eat breakfast: This will help you feel more focused. However, stay away from food containing sugar since it can cause you to feel jittery.

This will help you feel more focused. However, stay away from food containing sugar since it can cause you to feel jittery. Compile a list of questions: Because people fear the unknown, write down any questions or concerns about the exam.

Because people fear the unknown, write down any questions or concerns about the exam. Keep your mind occupied: Reading a book, or being on your phone can help ease any nerves. If you don’t want to go to the eye doctor alone, you can also bring a loved one to help support you through the exam.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.