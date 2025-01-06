Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: a Starbucks customer who was perplexed by an object she found in her drink, a woman who shared her boyfriend’s concerning behavior on Reddit, how MAGA fans found a new champion for their anti-Canada sentiments , and a woman on TikTok who claims cell phones are bad for your health .

After that, Mikael gives you the first “One Dumb Conspiracy” column of 2025.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

A woman on TikTok shared the way she embarrassed herself at Starbucks.

A woman took to Reddit to share her boyfriend’s alarming behavior, and users had lots of thoughts on the situation.

O’Leary’s proposal of an “economic union” would institute free trade policies and a European Union-like passport system for citizens of both countries.

A woman on TikTok alleged that cell phones emit radiation that increases your risk of cancer. Does the science back up her claim?

By Mikael Thalen

Staff Reporter

A fiery Cybertruck outside Trump’s hotel ignites conspiracy theories

A fiery Cybertruck outside Trump's hotel ignites conspiracy theories

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Mondays our Tech Reporter Mikael Thalen debunks the most wild conspiracy theories swirling around the web in his "One Dumb Conspiracy" column.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🫒 A woman has a bone to pick with Costco after buying its Kirkland Signature Spanish Queen Olives. The olives are stuffed with minced pimientos, but they aren’t exactly what this Costco shopper expected .



️🕯️ A Bath & Body Works customer wants answers after her candle spontaneously exploded .



📦 This woman says that she was met with a rude message from her delivery driver when she opened the door for him.



🧳 Here’s why you should never (ever, ever, ever) put your luggage on your bed, no matter how clean it looks, according to an airport baggage worker .



🚗 An expert says you should always warm up your car for 5 minutes before driving. Is he right?



⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

DO YOU THINK THE WOMAN WHO SHARED HER BOYFRIEND’S BEHAVIOR ON REDDIT IS OVERREACTING?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Men can’t even bring flowers anymore??

🎶 Now Playing: “24’s” by T.I. 🎶