‘Report the delivery driver because what the?????’: Woman makes the mistake of opening door for delivery driver. She can’t believe what he says to her

A woman says that she was met with a rude message from her delivery driver when she opened the door for him.

Hailey Ireland (@haileyireland0) posted about the experience on TikTok, where she received over 464,000 views.

In the short clip, the woman sits in front of the camera with a pained expression on her face. The text overlay explains what just happened.

It reads, “Made the mistake of opening the door for a delivery driver and got absolutely roasted.”

Ireland goes on to say what the rude delivery driver told her.

“He said ‘[Expletive] for someone who orders from Sephora so much I thought you’d be prettier,’” she claims.

Viewers defend the woman

Ireland received over 600 comments on the post, and a number of viewers expressed their shock at the driver’s rude and unprompted comment.

“Who says that … I can’t stand men,” one person wrote.

Another exclaimed, “That’s so mean unprovoked!”

Many viewers offered retorts the woman could have said back to the delivery driver.

“Should have said ‘For someone who has that much audacity, I thought you’d work a better job,’” one person said.

“That’s where you tell him, ‘You have the confidence of a much taller man,’” wrote another.

Several people also suggested that Ireland make a formal complaint against the rude driver.



One person said, “Report the delivery driver because what the hell?????”

“Is there a customer service phone number you could call to report it?” another asked.

“Call customer service and tell them what happened. There is no need for that kind of rudeness,” a third viewer echoed.

Reporting a rude delivery driver

Ireland does not specify what company her rude delivery driver worked for. However, if other customers encounter such behavior, delivery platforms like Uber Eats and DoorDash make it easy to submit a claim.

Both of these delivery platforms have a feature that allows customers to give feedback after the order is complete. DoorDash even has a feature whereby customers can request that a certain Dasher not be offered any more deliveries to that location.

Amazon also suggests that customers who deal with unprofessional delivery drivers contact customer service. The website says, “Follow the prompts until you have the option to speak with an agent and report your issue over the phone.”

Sephora customers who receive their packages from shipping partners USPS or Shipt can also make official complaints. USPS customers can file a complaint online or reach out via phone to the USPS Office of the Inspector General.

Customers who receive packages via Shipt are encouraged to reach out via live chat on the company’s website, by phone, or via email.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sephora via email for further information regarding its shipping policies.

