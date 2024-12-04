‘You guys gotta start trimming wicks’: Woman demands answers from Bath & Body Works after candle spontaneously combusts

A Bath & Body Works customer wants answers after her candle spontaneously exploded.

User Kara Gillespie (@karaglsp) uploaded a viral video on Nov. 22nd. It captured the moment the candle caught on fire and exploded.

More than 3.2 million viewers tuned in, and thousands left comments.

However, the responses were probably not what the TikToker expected.

What happened?

In the clip, a candle can be seen burning, and huge flames emanate from it.

“When your entire candle is on fire and then explodes,” text overlaid on it read.

In a couple of shots, the candle burned on the woman’s bathroom counter.

Then, parts of it could be seen on the counter and in the sink.

The woman demanded answers from the store in the video’s caption.

“@Bath & Body Works waiting for you to respond to my email,” it read, tagging the company. “Almost burnt my house down.”

Viewers criticize the TikToker

In the comments section, many users chastised the woman for not immediately responding to the fire in her home.

“My candle did that last week but I forgot to make a video because I was too busy putting out the fire. What was I thinking,” user JanetTrailAngel commented.

“Why would you let it keep going??” user marie_fortworthtexas asked.

“She could have chosen to put out the fire… but instead the films a TikTok about it,” user Ronstar63 added.

One commenter noted that candles may, in fact, catch fire if left burning for too long.

“As a candle maker this can definitely happen to ALL candles and why you should trim your wick, never leave them unattended and don’t burn more then 3-4 hours,” the user commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kara Gillespie and Bath & Body Works via email for comment.

Three tips to protect against candle fires

According to the National Fire Protection Association, candles are a serious house fire risk if not properly monitored.

It recommends candle users adhere to three basic rules to keep their homes safe.

Candles should be kept out of reach of children and pets. They should also never be left unattended or to burn near anything that could catch afire.

In the event that a candle’s flames get out of hand, a “candle snuffer” or lid is the best way to extinguish a candle.

