‘Am I overreacting?’—Man tells girlfriend ‘don’t be dramatic’ when she discovers he’s been posing as her friends online for 2 years

Trust and respect are two of the most important aspects of being in a relationship, and when trust is broken, it can be very difficult to regain. Redditor u/Mindless_Tennis_4045 recently discovered that the online friend group that her boyfriend had her join was actually only him pretending to be a number of other nonexistent people. She turned to Reddit to ask if she was overreacting.

“Am I overreacting after I found out my boyfriend’s online “friend group” I became part of 2 years ago has been JUST him the whole time?” she wrote in the title.

I guess I should’ve been less oblivious, but since a little before we started dating in 2022 I was added to my boyfriend’s (just friend at the time) three person instagram group chat with what he explained were some of his closest online friends. The two other accounts seemed like real people because they had real followers and comments on their posts, and drastically different aesthetics/looks to them.

We eventually made a discord server for us and that alone was convincing enough since multiple times we’d all be active at the same time. We never voice chatted but I used to never voice chat either, so I didn’t think twice. The group got closer though as more and more time passed since I was first added to their group chat, and last month we got together and planned a research TRIP TO HAWAII for August (we live on the East coast of the US). Like we booked everything!

So imagine my surprise when I’m over at his house tonight and his computer is open and I just want to log into my google docs when I accidentally stumble across first of all, follower bot sites, and also him logged in and chatting with me as one of the individuals I thought I had become close with, and just got this sinking feeling.

I didn’t jump to the idea that they could be fake either, I was like, maybe he just has their logins since they’re all so close and is way too interested in their messages, but then I noticed their only chats were the group chats and the server, and the real kicker was the email address it was signed up under was his backup email with his full name.

I quite literally snooped until he got out of the shower and caught me, which I’m not saying was right of me but I couldn’t help myself. During my snooping I gradually became devastatingly confident that he wasn’t behind just one but both accounts.

“I’ve never seen his face so red and he just absolutely panicked and started shouting at me to get out of his business. I couldn’t even form the right words to say to him, in the end I just walked out of his apartment sobbing,” she said, ending the post, “It’s very early in the morning, I get that, but this screenshot is what he has to say and I’m starting to feel crazy. Am I overreacting about my discovery?”