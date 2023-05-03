‘Servers aren’t the only people going through it’: Restaurant hostess shares what not to do when checking in for reservation

In a now-viral TikTok, a popular content creator revealed what restaurant hosts would actually like to say to customers checking in for a table.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Robin Jordan (@imjustrobb), who typically posts skits about life in the restaurant industry. In this skit, she shared what hosts would really like to say to customers in common situations. The video amassed over 1.1 million views as of May 3.

In the first scenario, Jordan asked a customer for their phone number after the customer requested a table for two. The customer got suspicious about why Jordan needed his number, which prompted the TikToker to say, “Baby, I’m not going to call you. If you lose your key or something like that, that’s why we need your phone number.”

The following scenario was one where a customer attempted to make a reservation for the next day for a party of 14. “No. You not getting that,” Jordan responded. “Why would you wait until last minute?”

After that, a customer complained about their server not checking on them for 15 minutes. “You went and sat down in a section that is not open. You haven’t come to check in. So, yeah, nobody is gon’ help you. Would you like to check in?” Jordan told the customer.

In the final scenario, a customer asked Jordan to seat his party of four, but the restaurant was booked for the night. The customer then handed her a $100 bill, which convinced Jordan to give him the table. “Oh, OK. Follow me,” she said.

In the comments section, many restaurant workers said they related to the video.

“Last part was me yesterday on a 1hr wait dude slipped me a $20,” one viewer wrote.

“Heavy on the ‘you [sat] in a closed section’ I hate when people do that,” a second commented.

“No cause people would REFUSE to give me their phone number and I would just give up,” a third stated.

In addition, others shared some of their customer pet peeves.

“They get [on] my nerves especially when they see an open table and ask why not that one after I tell them there’s a wait time like bruh,” one user shared.

“When a party walks in as a walk-in and you ask how many and its 15… now baby why did you think that was a good idea,” a second said.

“Bruh I hate when they be like I have a reservation and just look at me like I’m supposed to know who they are,” a third wrote.

The Daily Dot contacted Jordan via Instagram direct message, TikTok direct message, and TikTok comment.