‘Cleaning the bathroom was insane’: Woman walks into Target and works an 8-hour shift. She’s not an employee

Stores like Target and Walmart have recently increased their security measures. This can include sectioning off some areas and, in some cases, locking up other areas entirely.

Seeing this, some shoppers may wish that these stores had more staff. Now, TikTok user Madison (@ugh_madison) is taking the problem of understaffing head-on with a video series in which she works for popular stores—without being hired there first.

Previously, she secretly “worked a shift” at Walmart, where she picked up items, folded clothes, and more. Now, she’s headed to Target to do the same thing.

In a video with over 1.7 million views as of Saturday, Madison helps customers (including giving them Target gift cards), organizes clothes, cleans the bathroom, restocks shelves, and more. Near the end of the video, she pays for several shoppers’ entire carts.

By the video’s conclusion, she’s worked at the store for 8 hours.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Madison’s free workday.

“Cleaning the bathroom was insane,” a commenter said.

“You being able to work and it goes unnoticed shows you how much a good employee work can go unnoticed for years,” added another.

However, a few users warned that hopping into a role like that can lead one to make mistakes that can actually hurt employees rather than help them.

“No you did not just restock that!! that employee needs those items for orders placed online,” exclaimed a user.

Madison responded to this comment by explaining that there was an employee already stocking the cart and she simply assisted.

“Store director about be like ‘your what?…. your GUESTS, not customers,’” offered a second. This user is referring to the fact that Target refers to their customers as “guests”; the New York Times claims that they were among the first stores to do so.

This isn’t Madison’s first viral hit. Much of her online presence is devoted to videos where she stays as long as she can in one place until she gets kicked out. For example, she previously spent four hours at an all-you-can-eat buffet and over 24 hours in an Anytime Fitness.

