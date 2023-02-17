‘You’re being watched at Walmart literally 24/7’: Walmart customer says cameras track shoppers and items they pick up

A user’s TikTok video has gone viral after showcasing Walmart’s security system, alarming viewers on the platform.

Last year, a user went viral after claiming that Walmart’s security system was so high quality and omnipresent that it could see everything customers were doing, including what they were reading on their phones.

Now, another user has sparked discussion after showing the store’s high-end security system in practice.

In a video with over 5.9 million views as of Friday, TikTok user Aubrey (@tht.slowsubi) shows a security camera feed.

“Y’all better watch out,” Aubrey writes in the text overlaying the video. “Walmart isn’t playing anymore.”

In 2021, The Verge reported that Walmart had employed facial recognition software and a special AI to detect unscanned items in the self-checkout lane.

As of 2019, this AI detection software is used in over 1,000 stores, per Insider.

“The cameras track and analyze activities at both self-checkout registers and those manned by Walmart cashiers,” writes author Hayley Peterson. “When a potential issue arises, such as an item moving past a checkout scanner without getting scanned, the technology notifies checkout attendants so they can intervene.”

Aubrey later posted a follow-up explaining the system. She claims the cameras are able to track customers around the store and scan “any items that you pick up.”

“I worked at a grocery store in 2016 and those cameras were able to detect unscanned items going out the door,” Aubrey claims. “Just so you guys know, Walmart does that, too.”

In this video, she claims that Walmart may wait to prosecute someone for shoplifting until they’ve stolen an amount that would give them a felony for the crime.

It’s unclear if this is actually true, as this claim has been repeated about stores like Target and other retailers.

That said, many were quick to share their thoughts about being subject to such pervasive surveillance technology.

“Looks like I’m shopping with a face mask and sun glasses,” a user wrote.

“They do everything but hire cashiers!” exclaimed a second.

“They got all this but still don’t take apple pay ??!??!!!” a third questioned.

We’ve reached out to Walmart via its media relations contact form and Aubrey via Instagram and TikTok direct message.