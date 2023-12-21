‘I was doing such a good job that customers started asking for my help’: Woman walks into Walmart and works a 9-hour shift. She’s not an employee

Popular TikToker Madison (@ugh_madison) is much more than just your average content creator. Madison is known for her whimsical adventures, like causing a stir at Ikea, dancing with Chuck E. Cheese, and eating too much at an all-you-can-eat buffet. Madison’s latest escapade at a random Walmart racked up 474,000 views.

Her video, “I went to a random Walmart and worked there for free,” is a delightful edition to her series of unconventional experiences, which usually revolve around her spending as much time as possible at an establishment until she gets the boot.

Madison’s Walmart journey sees her diving into impromptu tasks with a sense of joy and humor. She finds herself organizing shelves, handling trash, and even folding clothes. “I wanna be the best employee this Walmart’s never had,” she quips.

When customers understandably assume she’s a Walmart worker, she corrects the record.

“Can you tell me the price on this?” one customer questions her.

“I don’t know. I don’t work here. I’m sorry,” Madison says while organizing a shelf in her blue T-shirt.

@ugh_madison I went to a random walmart and worked there for free 😁 ♬ original sound – ugh madison

The response on TikTok is as varied as Madison’s adventures. Enthusiastic viewers offer suggestions. “I am new here but this is super cool! If you haven’t done a Dollar General you should try!” one said.

Others expressed a mix of amusement and skepticism. “Girl don’t do that. F*ck Walmart,” another said, urging Madison not to give the corporation free work.

“I worked at Walmart for an 8-hour shift and it was the worst day ever,” another said, nodding to Madison saying it was “the best day ever” in her video.

In a digital landscape teeming with influencers, Madison’s creative escapades at well-known places like Nobu, IKEA, Chuck E. Cheese, and Walmart set her apart. Her 115,000 followers and 8 million likes are a testament to her ability to engage her audience with unique and imaginative content.

In her Walmart video, Madison even gets spotted by a customer familiar with her content. “Are you that one TikToker that tries to stay as long as possible?” they ask.

“Nooooo. Nooooo,” Madison responds. “I don’t know anything about TikTok.”

This shopper will likely feel vindicated after seeing Madison’s latest video.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart via email and Madison via TikTok comment for further information.