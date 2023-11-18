‘I accidentally walked a marathon’: Buffet marathoner spends 26 hours at Anytime Fitness for free without getting kicked out

Social media personalities often secure dedicated followings by creating a specific niche for themselves. Call it personal branding, a gimmick, or their “thing,” there are people who manage to get a following because they become known for something.

For a TikToker named Madison (@ugh_madison), it’s going into all-you-can-eat buffets and seeing how long she can sit down and take advantage of the restaurants’ meals before getting kicked out. Sometimes, like on her trip to Golden Corral, employees are very welcoming and considerate of her and let her stay from open to close without too much of an issue.

And then there are times when management pumps the brakes on her dining experience, and notify her that she’s overstayed her welcome. To Madison’s credit, in most, if not all of her videos, it does appear that she tips the workers on shift, even multiple employees during shift changes, fairly well.

Madison recently attempted a different kind of marathon session, however. This time, she wanted to see how long she could spend at an Anytime Fitness location. The gyms are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and the TikToker attempted to stay in there as long as she could before an employee decided to step in and tell her she’d had enough exercise for one visit.

The end result is what Madison calls “the craziest video” she has “ever made.”

She narrates her clip chronicling a series of various workouts she performs while holding up a photo of bodybuilder Sam Sulek occasionally for inspiration. Madison makes it through an impressive 26 hours of continuous training. She performs a variety of different weight lifting exercises, hopping on different machines, and then taking breaks by walking on the treadmill for extended periods of time. In fact, in between her interspersed walking spells, she technically traveled the distance of an entire marathon, all of which she was tracking on her Apple Watch.

The watch, because she spent so much time at the gym, eventually died during her marathon session, and because she was at the gym for so long and working out so much, she needed to make sure she was consuming enough calories to keep her going. She scarfed down tuna packets and numerous Quest protein cookies and bars in between her exercises.

“…Things are up and my chows are down I realize I’m the only person in the entire building. Employees clock out at 7pm and there’s no customers cause it’s almost midnight on a Tuesday,” she says while showing off the desolate gym, highlighting that she was, indeed, the only member actively in there.

Taking a break from exercising, Madison charged her wearable and spent some time cleaning the gym. She records herself picking up debris off the ground and wiping down counters and various surfaces before ultimately getting back to the grind.

“I decided to tidy up the place while my watch charged. I’ve only had 115 grams of fiber and 311 grams of protein. The employees weren’t supposed to come back till 11 but one of them came back at 8 in the morning. We walked right past each other and he didn’t even care,” she says.

“The other employees came back at 11 and none of them cared either,” she continues. “I’ve been awake for 27 hours and Anytime Fitness isn’t gonna kick me out anytime soon so I decided to leave. I spent 26 hours at the gym. I think I got my free membership’s worth.”

People were shocked at the extreme lengths that Madison went through in her video. One person wrote, “Girl how did you not throw up!”

While someone else penned, “How were u so casual about this?”

“You’re the most interesting person alive,” one person shared.

“I know you slept good after that,” someone else exclaimed while another TikToker called Madison “the ultimate side quest doer.”

“You spent more time in the gym in one day than I have in my lifetime lol,” another TikTok user quipped.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anytime Fitness via email and Madison via TikTok comment.