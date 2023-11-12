‘Everything is locked up’: Walmart shopper can’t access anything in laundry section after all items are behind locked shelves

Recently, many stores have decided to lock certain items behind glass or plastic in order to prevent people from shoplifting the item.

Feedback to this decision has been largely negative, with many internet users taking to social media to voice their issues with this change to the shopping experience.

One Walmart customer said that increased security required her to perform three separate transactions during one shopping trip. Another claimed they needed a $4 battery that was locked in a case; they ended up waiting for 10 minutes for someone to assist them before they eventually decided to simply leave the store.

Now, another user has sparked a discussion after sharing her experience trying to buy laundry products at Walmart.

In a video with over 186,000 views as of Sunday, TikTok user Becca (@oh_hey_itzme) shows a locked case at Walmart.

“This is pretty friggin’ sad that everything in Walmart is locked up,” she says. “I mean, really guys? Really? I have to wait for someone to come…and get me dishwashing liquid?”

As the video continues, Becca says that she started recording after waiting for a staff member to unlock the case.

“We have been waiting, and of course Walmart don’t ever f*cking come,” she states. “This is ridiculous!”

In the comments section, users shared their own dissatisfaction with this development, with many citing their own negative experiences.

“This happened to me in a small city in SK Canada,” a commenter said. “My daughter was having an allergic reaction and needed meds. everything locked and no staff. Scary!”

“Everything is locked up and they are understaffed so waiting forever to get 1 item,” a second wrote.

While many users blamed a rise in shoplifting for the decision to lock up goods, this claim is largely unsupported by independent data. As noted by CNN, shrinkage, a term used to describe all losses including shoplifting, has remained largely consistent over the past decade.

On TikTok, some questioned the idea of locking up items altogether.

“I get it but they better have someone follow me around to unlock stuff or I’m just going to leave,” a user commented.

“So they unlock and the person can still run out unpaid,” observed another. “Not sure how this helps.”

“Won’t pay cashiers but will pay staff to unlock individual items?” questioned a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Walmart via its media Relations contact form and Becca via TikTok direct message.