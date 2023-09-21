What time does Starbucks open? A detailed overview

Starbucks, a fan-favorite for coffee lovers, is an essential pit-stop for many to jump-start their day. But when does this iconic chain open its doors for early birds? And what about those craving a late-night caffeine kick? Let’s dive in.

General opening hours for Starbucks

Most branches open between 5-7am from Monday through Friday. Closing times generally range from 6-8pm Depending on the branch and location, weekend hours might be slightly delayed and stores may close a tad earlier. On federal holidays, it’s advised to double-check specific branches for their operating hours. For instance, some Starbucks cafés are operational on the Fourth of July, but store hours vary by location and hours may be occasionally adjusted.

Opening hours: location matters

The “when” in “when does Starbucks open?” isn’t straightforward, according to Delish. A lot depends on the location and the expected footfall. In bustling cities aiming to cater to the early morning rush, Starbucks locations may greet customers as early as 4:30am. In contrast, in quieter towns, or areas with less morning foot traffic, this might extend to as late as 7am. Weekend hours often witness a bit of a shift, too, with doors open even later—at 9am.

Closing times are also location-dependent. Metropolitan areas like New York City might see Starbucks stores bustling until 11pm, whereas Starbucks locations in smaller towns might wind down by 6pm.

24/7 Starbucks locations and Target kiosks

For true coffee lovers who need their fix at any hour, select Starbucks outlets remain open 24/7 nationwide. The app or the store locator tool on Starbucks.com will be your trusty guide for finding these always-open gems. And if you’re out late and yearning for a latte, checking the Starbucks kiosks within Target stores is a smart move. These kiosks usually adhere to Target’s closing hours, which can stretch until 10pm in some places.

Brew it yourself?

If all else fails, or if you’re too cozy to step out, why not replicate the Starbucks magic in your kitchen? Many Starbucks-inspired recipes are available online, allowing you to whip up everything from a classic Frappuccino to the much-beloved pumpkin spice latte.

Conclusion

While Starbucks aims to be the go-to coffee haven for many, its operational hours can vary significantly. When in doubt, always check a store’s hours in advance by using the Starbucks store locator. Whether you’re gearing for an early start, pulling an all-nighter, or just settling in for a relaxed evening, ensure your Starbucks cravings are always satisfied by knowing their operational hours ahead of time. And when you do make it there—using some of our hacks—confirming your order should be nothing short of perfection!