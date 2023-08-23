‘And they’re more confident’: Hacks expert says what side of bed you sleep on matters

A TikToker went viral for explaining why the side of the bed you sleep on matters.

User Jordan (@Jordan_The_Stallion8) argues that a person’s psychological makeup determines which side of the bed they choose.

Springboarding off of users Angelina & Skyler || DIY (@renovatingourhome)’s video about how they don’t normally pick a side, Jordan discusses the ways in which personalities influence even the simplest decisions.

“I don’t think people understand… When you share a bed with somebody, you’ll know there’s a side. You pick a side of the bed, and you normally don’t change sides. Especially with married people,” Jordan explains.

While standing in front of the mirror in his bathroom, Jordan goes over the research he discovered. “Psychologically speaking, humans will pick a side of the bed due to attitude towards work, personality, and income,” he says.

“People who sleep on the left side of the bed psychologically have a more positive outlook on life, they can deal with heavy workloads, they’re not easily phased by stressful days, and they’re calmer in a crisis than [their] counterpart,” he continues. “And they’re more confident.”

“People who sleep on the right side of the bed earn more money, have a less positive outlook on life, but are more prepared for worst-case scenarios than their counterparts,” Jordan said.

Jordan concludes his video with a final tidbit: “Also people who are claustrophobic naturally choose to sleep near the wall.”

In the comments section of the video, which has been viewed over 17 million times and garnered 1.5 million likes, users discussed their own sleeping habits. They also shared their own decision-making process when it comes to which side of the bed they choose.

“My wife and I switch sides all the time and often even switch vertical positions also. Just depends on which way we jump into bed lol,” one said.

“I sleep closest to the wall but I’m not claustrophobic, I just like having my back protected,” a second added.

“The answer is always closest to the door,” another said.

“I choose to sleep on any side where there [is] a bedside table, a plug, and a phone charger next to me,” a user shared.

Some viewers asked what Jordan means by right and left side: “Are we talking left and right side, facing the headboard or being on the bed?”

According to one study of 3,000 adults, people who sleep on the left side of the bed are happier when they wake up, while people on the right side tend to wake up with more of a negative attitude. Another study of 2,000 Americans claims that people who like to sleep on the right side of the bed tend to like rock music, action movies, beer, and lean conservative, while left-side sleepers allegedly love oldies, drama movies, wine, and lean liberal.

All of these findings begin to look a bit nebulous the further you research them, but it’s still fun to wonder whether switching sides of the bed could change someone’s outlook.

Political affiliation and music preference aren’t factors you’d normally think align with sleeping preferences. Practical considerations often outweigh other concerns; being close to a window, away from a radiator, near the bathroom or the bedroom door are all reasons people use when deciding where to sleep. Still, 75 percent of people believe they wouldn’t sleep comfortably on the opposite side of the bed, and at least 10 percent of couples have argued about which side to sleep on.

