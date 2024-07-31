‘Sick and tired of this’: Window washers clean driver’s windshield at red light. There’s just one problem

We all want and need our car windshields wiped from time to time, but probably not when it is against our will. That’s exactly what reportedly happens often to a Denver woman who recently shared a TikTok of people wiping her windshield as she sat at a red light, even after she told them not to.

In the six-second video, content creator Lola (@_lola_1394) records her windshield, where two people are seen using squeegees to clean it while she sits in traffic at a red light. The on-screen caption reads, “Sick and tired of this. You say NO and they still do it! Then they get mad at you for not having cash.”

In the comments section, viewers reacted and shared similar experiences.

One disgruntled viewer wrote, “[They] left brush marks on my freshly washed car the other day, after I told them no. Many times they have caused me to miss the turning light. Like move over man!! I’ve had enough with them!!”

“This happens in Baltimore all the time,” a second viewer shared. “I told a guy no and he still proceeded to wash my windshield and demand a payment. When I continued to say no, he called me a slut.”

“It’s even funnier when they end up making your windshield even dirtier and then ask for money,” came a third comment.

“Born in Baltimore. Been there done that,” a fourth viewer wrote, to which Lola responded, “Wait, Baltimore has had this forever? This started last year in Denver.”

When did this trend start in Denver?

While “squeegee kids,” and the controversial legislation around them, have been a part of Baltimore culture for decades, FOX31 reports that the “window washers” in Denver indeed began to gain notice in the area earlier this year.

The Denver Police Department told FOX31 that the practice is “illegal” and began posting flyers across the city in Spanish to educate the individuals engaging in window washing about the risks. The headline on the flyer reads, “The Risks of Cleaning Windshields: It is dangerous, it is illegal.”

Some Denver residents have said they’ve seen little change in the prevalence of window washers since the signs were implemented.

As far as avoiding some of the more adamant washers in Denver next time, viewers under Lola’s video had some advice for her.

“Just lay on the horn. They go away real fast,” one person wrote.

