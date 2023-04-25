Walmart worker speaking (l) Walmart building with sign and blue sky (c) Walmart trolly with AC on it (r)

“That’s why I say ‘whatever is out here is what we have'”: Walmart worker has to bring heavy item for customer from back. But the customer disappears

'This why u say u gonna check a never come back.'

Posted on Apr 25, 2023

A Walmart worker was left frustrated after returning from the back of the store with a heavy item, only to find the customer who asked for the item nowhere to be found.

TikToker Raymundo Martinez (@.ray_mtz03), who’s amassed a healthy following of 15,000 TikTokers, often shares videos about his job at Walmart. In one of his latest videos, where he’s featured in uniform in a Walmart store, he shared a gripe he has with customers after one asked him if there were any Midea portable air conditioners in the back.

Martinez said he found the 35-pound item in the back and brought it out to the customer. However, he revealed the customer was gone, and he came to the conclusion he “almost broke [his] back for nothing.”

@.ray_mtz03 #fyp almost broke my back for nothing #viral #walmartemployee #employeeofthemonth #walmartassociate #walmart #employee #trending #ray_mtz03 #relatable #funny #9to5 #customers #storytime #story #work #workstories #foryoupage #foryou #fypage #fypシ ♬ Love You So – The King Khan & BBQ Show

His video was viewed over 180,000 views, and retail workers shared that they resonated with Martinez’s experience and what they do when customers ask them to check the back for a product.

“And that’s why I say ‘whatever is out here is what we have,'” one viewer said. 

“This why u say u gonna check a never come back,” another suggested. 

Others, however, tried to empathize with the customer, arguing that the worker may have taken too long to bring the product out. “And it probably took you 10 minutes and he is walking around the store and will loop back around to see if you brought it out. We can’t wait forever,” one shopper said. 

The Daily Dot reached out to Raymundo Martinez (@.ray_mtz03) via TikTok comment.

*First Published: Apr 25, 2023, 3:44 pm CDT

