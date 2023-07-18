‘I resubmit it’: Walmart worker has time-off request denied by manager. So they find another manager

There’s a common saying amongst contemporary workers about requests for time off. Rather than a request, many modern workers see putting in notice that one will be leaving as a warning. To them, PTO stands not for “paid time off” but “prepare the others.”

Numerous users have gone viral complaining about the time off policies at various businesses. One worker claimed they were called into HR for requesting time off for their sister’s wedding. Another simply stated that their boss forbade them from taking their vacation time.

Others have shared ways to get around having to use PTO. In one case, a worker joked about using bereavement time after PTO was denied because “somebody die everyday.” When faced with a denial of time off, a further worker simply quit.

Now, another user on TikTok has gone viral and sparked discussion after sharing their method for getting the time off that they requested.

In a clip with over 435,000 views, TikTok user Thalia (@thaliasanmiguel) writes, “When one of my managers reject my time off so I resubmit it and a different manager approves it.”

In the comments section, many users shared similar experiences.

“hahahah yessss,” wrote a user. “I damn keep resubmitting until someone approves it.”

“Yep my man did the same thing so we could go on vacation to see my parents,” added another.

“Had to do this with my sons birthday,” recalled a third. “took 3 times and finally the one with kids approved it.”

That said, many echoed the above sentiment that requests for time off should be seen as a message that an employee will not be there, not a request that they be allowed to not come into work.

“I don’t resubmit. I already told you I wasn’t gonna be here,” claimed a user. “If you can’t accept it thats a you problem.”

“I’m not asking. I am telling you,” echoed a second. “Fudge off managers.”

“It ain’t a request,” stated a further TikToker. “It’s letting you know I won’t be there so cover the shift.”

