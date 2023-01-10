‘Somebody die everyday’: Worker uses bereavement time off after PTO is denied

A worker on TikTok has gone viral after sharing her PTO hack: using bereavement time.

In a video with over 331,000 views, TikTok user Kay (@itskayypeezy) says that if PTO is denied, there are always other options to explore.

“When my PTO was denied but that’s ok cause bereavement still available and somebody die everyday,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

In the caption, she added, “Ima take that time.”

Kay later disclosed in a comment that her PTO was not actually denied and that this video was made as a joke. However, many other users in the comment section revealed that a fake death in the family has been a common excuse for them to get out of work.

“Bro my uncle Craig has died like 5 times,” wrote one user.

“New job, new set of grandparents,” claimed a second.

“Lol my deadbeat dad has gone on to glory like 3 times,” alleged a third.

While bereavement benefits are not standard across the United States, there are certain areas in which workers are afforded guaranteed time off due to deaths in the family. These areas include the states of California and Illinois, among others.

Still, lying about a death in the family doesn’t always work out as planned, as some commenters were quick to share.

“Me when i called out for bereavement and ran into my boss at the mall 2 hours later and told her i was shopping for funeral attire,” recalled a user.

“My husband did this and they found out. There investigators called and told him the funeral home doesn’t exist. They needed him to prove it,” shared another.

Regardless, many users shared their opinion that one should not need to be approved for PTO—instead, PTO should serve as a warning to an employer that an employee will not be absent that day and they will need to prepare accordingly.

“Denied? nah fam, that’s me telling you I ain’t coming those days,” summarized a user.

