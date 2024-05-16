‘This is so unbelievably thin’: Expert warns against new Toyota Camry for this surprising reason

Expert warns against new Toyota Camry for this surprising reason

'Looks like toyotas reliable reputation is about to end.'

Posted on May 16, 2024   Updated on May 16, 2024, 10:54 am CDT

Oil is crucial for engines. It helps lubricate an engine’s moving parts and reduces friction, which prevents engine wear.

The Universal Technical Institute explains that motor oil was originally a simple mixture of base oils and additives. Today, the caliber has drastically improved. Modern motor oil is still 70-90 percent base oil and 10-30 percent additives, but it now includes chemicals that perform multiple functions, including antioxidants, friction modifiers, detergents, and corrosion inhibitors.

According to Pennzoil, there are four types of motor oil: high mileage, synthetic, blend, and conventional. Synthetic oil, like the Toyota Camry’s 0W-8 oil, is chemically processed and engineered for performance in high and low temperatures, added protection from wear, and improved fuel efficiency.

Billed as a low-viscosity oil designed for hybrid vehicles, 0W-8 is the lowest-viscosity class in history. Liqui Moly, an oil manufacturer, writes that viscosity grades were extended downward to 0W-16, 0W-12, and 0W-8 by the Society of Automotive Engineers in 2015.

A favorite in Japan, 0W-8 and other low-viscosity oils are now standard in multiple Toyotas and Mazdas. But not everyone is pleased with new oils.

Recently, TikToker Faye (@fayehadleyofficial) garnered over 118,000 views when she posted a video questioning the wisdom of making motor oil incredibly thin.

“You guys, check this out,” Faye began, pointing at the oil. “This is so unbelievably thin, 0W-8. I thought 0-16 was bad. 0-8?

She adds that the oil is used in the 2025 Toyota Camry.

“I still have 2050 in my garage for one of the cars that I have. … I’m excited to pour this for the first time and see what it looks like.”

@fayehadleyofficial 2025 Camry be drinking that diet oil! #0W8 #0W8oil #0W8engineoil #toyota #camry #2025toyotacamry #2025camry #normal #femalemechanic #fayehadley #toyotatech #mechanicsoftiktok ♬ original sound – Faye

Multiple viewers joined in on the fun.

“0w8 is just texas sweet tea,” a viewer joked.

“I’ve drank things with a higher viscosity than that,” a second added.

“It looks like apple juice,” another remarked.

Others defended the new synthetic oil.

“Made for freezing conditions,” a viewer explained.

“Former Toyota tech. The tolerances on the bearings in the engine are made for that weight. It’s pretty cool,” a second said.

Toyota’s 2025 Camry lineup features a redesigned cabin, a hybrid powertrain, and a style overhaul. Unfortunately, it also comes with a price. According to Kelley Blue Book, the price rose by $10,000 from September 2020. This increase garnered one TikToker over 136,000 views when he pointed it out.

The Daily Dot reached out to Faye via TikTok comment and to a Toyota representative via email for more information.

*First Published: May 16, 2024, 2:00 pm CDT

