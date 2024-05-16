Newsletter: Trump trial becomes ‘VP hopeful pageant walk’

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Big name conservatives getting mocked for being part of a “ VP hopeful pageant walk ” outside Trump’s hush money trial, couples taking date night inspiration from TikTok’s “paint your partner” trend , the GameStop stock legend resurfacing after three years , and a person attempting to recreate the viral “55 burgers” sketch from I Think You Should Leave.

People online relentlessly mocked the numerous Republican lawmakers who made appearances at the courthouse amid Trump’s hush money trial.

Couples are revealing their inner Rembrandts for all to see.

Gill’s mysterious tweets are hyping up stock bros online .

One person attempted to recreate the viral I Think You Should Leave skit.

VHS tapes were a staple in people’s lives for decades. In 2003, VHS tapes started fading away, eventually being replaced by DVDs.



Many people probably still have their old VHS tapes tucked away in their storage closets, basements, and in boxes in their garages. But those tapes don’t have to just sit there collecting dust.

TikTok user Dani Delvescovo (@danithriftingthingss), who often shares content related to reselling as well as other money-related tips and tricks with her 43,000 followers, shared which VHS tapes could be worth thousands of dollars .

Do you have any of these VHS tapes lying around?

☕ Over the years, many TikTok users have gone viral after documenting what it was like for them to lose their jobs. However, few have recorded such an experience as it happens. A recent video from a barista is different .

🚙 Do you want to “look rich?” Well, then you should look into buying these cars , according to one viral video from a car salesman.

🐕 A veterinarian has gone viral after issuing a warning about dog collars . According to him, a dog collar led to his pet’s death—and if one isn’t careful, it can lead to their own pet’s passing.

💿 A Swiftie posted a viral video showing off her new The Tortured Poets Department CD, which comes signed by Taylor Swift herself. She’s shocked once she opens up the case .

🧼 Skincare will always be a little hit-and-miss. However, this TikToker got far more than she bargained for when the viral turmeric and kojic acid soap ended up doing more damage than good .

🛍️ If you’re leaving a job on good terms, your last day at work should be a breeze. But one Claire’s worker learned that everything doesn’t always go smooth sailing , especially when it comes to treating yourself to lunch being delivered via DoorDash.

⚰️ From the Daily Dot archive: Here are the real-life stakes of faking your death online.

Usually, when you’re seated at a restaurant and your server walks out with a candle-topped dessert to celebrate your birthday, you don’t expect to see that treat on your bill .

Well, this duo was stunned when a restaurant made them pay for a slice of birthday cake they didn’t order.

“If a restaurant brings you a dessert for your birthday that you didn’t ask for, should you have to pay for it?” Sean (@seanlans) asks in a viral TikTok clip.