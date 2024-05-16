‘Been here, done this’: Woman shows trick to hiding her cats when landlord does his inspection

In the past few decades, pet ownership in the United States has rapidly increased. In 1988, 56 percent of U.S. households owned a pet, while as of 2024, that statistic has shot up to 66 percent. For a lot of us, our pets are our best friends, with 97 percent of pet owners considering them part of the family. But landlords don’t always agree. Only 9 percent of rented housing allows animal companions with no limitations on size, while data shows that 13.7 percent of pet surrenders happen due to housing issues.

Still, some pet owners choose to risk the wrath of their landlord rather than give up their pet, even if that pet ends up staying in the home secretly without the landlord’s knowledge. It’s more common than some are willing to admit, and it’s probably why so many viewers found Rayann’s (@rrayan.kh) TikTok relatable.

The 16-second clip, which is subtitled “Hiding the cats from our landlord during inspection,” has amassed 387,900 views as of publication. The video depicts two gray cats hiding with their owner in a car while a mischievous tune plays in the background.

Viewers lambasted landlords

In the comments section, viewers definitely related to the situation, as some of them shared their own stories of hiding pets. “That time the real estate agent turned up early and I put my cats in a suitcase and casually walked out to the car,” one recounted. “Been there, done this,” another joked, while a third said, “It makes me so sad that landlords won’t allow pets…if the tenants have proved to be responsible, then surely that extends to taking care of their pets.”

With the liberties some landlords take with pets, you can’t blame some owners for wanting to keep them hidden. TikTok user Avianna (@aviannaa.x) went viral after revealing that her landlord made her pay a $250 pet fee for a fish. Nic (@nicr__) had a similar experience after her landlord charged her a $200 fee along with a $15 monthly pet rent for keeping a fish in her home.

And sadly, the problem with landlords doesn’t end with pets. As some tenants deal with rent hikes, others face rising costs like a $50 premium for parking and the “landlord special,” which refers to shoddy repair jobs like applying paper to a wall prior to a tenant moving in.

Rayann didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

