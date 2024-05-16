‘Where else can you feed 2 for $25?’: Woman says Red Lobster, Applebee’s, Chili’s closures are an ‘attack on the middle-class family’

Many are skeptical after it was announced that some of their favorite restaurant chains, like Applebee’s and Red Lobster, are closing locations—especially when coupled with McDonald’s growing prices. Is there some kind of link between these two events? How is this affecting middle-class families? One TikToker weighed in on all the above.

In the video, Kelly (@travelwithkells) eats a takeout order from Chili’s. She mentions the importance of Chili’s, Applebee’s, and Red Lobster because of how affordable they are.

However, Chili’s has confirmed it is not permanently closing all of its stores via a comment on Twitter.

In response to an X user who posted, “Yall please pray! We’re in the end times. THEY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHILIS,” Chili’s said that “fast food planted this cause they’re scared of our prices.”

fast food planted this cause they're scared of our prices 👀🥶 https://t.co/gMVsOs8OcR — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) May 13, 2024

For Chili’s, there were merely several closures across the country in the past two years. In 2023, the chain closed 16 company-owned stores that it cited were underperforming and close to the end of their leases.

But Applebee’s reported its plans to close 35 stores in 2024. And Red Lobster is reportedly abruptly closing 48 locations this year and planning to file for bankruptcy.

Nevertheless, customers, like Kelly, are grouping Chili’s with Applebee’s and Red Lobster. “Losing Chili’s is an attack on the middle-class family,” Kelly says in her video, which was viewed 458,000 times.

Kelly also talks about how the closing of these restaurants is increasingly alarming considering that things are getting expensive elsewhere, like at McDonalds.

According to a Vox article, McDonald’s has increased its prices by about 20% in the past two years.

Kelly hints at some kind of connection between the two events.

“Isn’t it kind of funny that all of a sudden these places [affordable restaurants] that are booming again, like people are actually going to the stores and spending their money to eat at a restaurant because it’s cheaper than fucking going to McDonald’s and buying four … happy meals for their kids, like what?“ Kelly states.

Viewers in the comments section agreed that McDonald’s is more expensive nowadays.

“McDonald’s is so expensive now. It used to be a struggle meal. I buy 4 pounds of crab legs for the price it costs to go to McDonalds. Which would you rather eat?” one questioned.

“The 2 for $25 at chilis!! Where else can you feed 2 for $25,” another said.

Viewers also expressed their devastation and shock by all the closures, especially considering how popular these restaurants have seemed recently.

“Yes that’s exactly what I was thinking!!! They were gaining their popularity back and now they’re shutting down??” another questioned.

“There was a wait time at Applebee’s last week and I was floored,” a second said.

Red Lobster offered an endless shrimp deal that eventually became a permanent fixture on its menu. For $20, customers could get unlimited shrimp. But that promotion was seemingly too good to be true and reportedly ended up costing the company millions of dollars.

Chili’s and Applebee’s have offered similar deals. Chili’s has a 3 For Me deal that starts at $10.99. With the deal, customers can get a beverage, an appetizer, and a main course. Applebee’s has done an all-you-can eat wings deal in the past as well a $1 margaritas. Such deals have made these chains some of the only restaurants where families of all incomes can have a sit-down meal at at a reasonable price.

The Daily Dot has previously reported on some viewers who say their McDonald’s bill was more expensive for comparable items at Chili’s. Now, McDonald’s is reportedly hoping to fire back. Bloomberg reported that McDonald’s—in response to customers’ complaints over high prices—might release a $5 meal deal.

