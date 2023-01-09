‘Don’t ever ask, you TELL’: Worker says boss won’t allow her to take vacation time

A user on TikTok has gone viral after claiming that her boss refused to allow her to take vacation time, despite it being part of her contract.

In a video with over 721,000 views, TikTok user Kaylina (@_kaylinaaaaa) says she decided to book the vacation on impulse after finding cheap flights.

However, when she told her place of work with 6 weeks of warning, her boss did not take to the news kindly.

“She goes, ‘Well, I hope you didn’t book anything.’ I was like, ‘I did,’” recalls Kaylina. “She was like, ‘I hope you got insurance on whatever you booked because I can’t make no promises to you.’”

Kaylina later added that the manager stated she did not want to have to work a “12-hour shift” because of her absence. The TikToker notes that she herself has had to work 12-hour shifts while with the company.

Throughout the video, Kaylina gives examples of other employees who were allowed vacation time. In each case, the manager has an excuse for why they are allowed to take vacation and she is not.

Eventually, Kaylina learns that as employees they are entitled to vacation time after 90 days, a fact she confirms with an email from her manager. Kaylina has been working at the company for more than 90 days, she says. Despite this, the manager claimed she was unable to promise the employee her requested vacation time.

All of these aspects of the job and more have inspired Kaylina to look for another job, she says.

In the comment section, many users stated that their time-off requests are not so much requests as they are statements of intent.

“…don’t ever ask , you TELL,” wrote one user. “That’s how they play you!!”

“PTO = prepare the others,” shared a second.

“You never ask because majority of the time they don’t approve until it’s too late,” claimed a third.

There was also a consensus that 6 weeks was more than enough time to warn an employer that one will not be in for work. As a result, an apparent majority of commenters advised Kaylina to take her planned vacation, saying that any threats from her boss are likely a bluff.

“Girl just go. She’s tryna scare you and she needs you,” stated a user. “Short staff- she’s not gonna fire you…”

“As a manager I say just go,” suggested another. “it’s not that deep…they can figure it out…it’s her job she just don’t wanna do it.”

