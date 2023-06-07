‘She had to learn on the job. She left me by myself’: Walmart worker says she was ‘trained’ by woman who wasn’t even trained

A Walmart worker has gone viral on TikTok after posting a video in which she claimed that she received her job training from a coworker who wasn’t trained herself.

TikToker Aura (@thiccalicious41) vlogged her first day on the job and asked the camera, “This my first day, why they ain’t teach me sh*t?”

The TikToker goes on to say that it’s her first shift as a Walmart stocker and shows herself surrounded by boxes of products on pallets. Aura then says, “the lady that’s training me, she’s like, they didn’t teach her sh*t either. She had to learn on the job.”

“She left me by myself [with] five pallets, so wish me luck,” Aura explains. It seems the Walmart worker in charge of the new hire’s training left the untrained employee alone with five pallets worth of packages to unpack and restock by herself.

Aura can then be seen sitting on the floor as she opens boxes, telling the camera that her feet hurt. Later in the video, she refers to her job as “slave work,” before it cuts to the creator retracting and saying it, “wasn’t that bad.”

A number of viewers could relate to the Walmart worker’s complaints about not being sufficiently trained on her first day.

“Walmart will not train you my first day as a customer service host i had to teach myself,” said one person, who, like Aura and her coworker, had to learn on the job.

One commenter said that they had held the same position as Aura, but were ultimately terminated. “Girl they fired me after 5 days cus i was moving to slow.”

Another said, “They didn’t teach me nothing either just threw me on the floor and expected me to know what to do.”

One user said that the lack of training led them to quit working for the Walmart, exemplifying one of the many pitfalls of insufficient on-the-job training for new hires. “Same and I quit in a month can’t believe I last that long,” they shared.

A second expressed a similar frustration, simply stating, “I’m boutta quit.”

Another claimed that although they had been hired for a cashier position, the store had them perform roles outside of the job description.

“Yo I was ah cashier n was doin everything but cashiering,” this person wrote, echoing a common complaint among Walmart workers who say they’re often expected to cover roles across departments despite not being hired for those jobs.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart and Aura via email.