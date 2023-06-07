‘Girly I do not have the key. Press the damn button’: Walmart picker complains about customers who ask her to unlock the cologne

A Walmart picker’s comedic video about dealing with customers who ask her to unlock the cologne case has gone viral on TikTok, sparking discussion in the comments section.

TikToker Kaylei (@_kaylei.jade) posted the video on May 3. It has accumulated over 107,800 views since.

Kaylei sets the scene of her video with overlay text that reads, “when someone asks if you can unlock the cologne case on a general walk.”

She accompanies the text by lip-syncing the viral sound bite, “Okay, Well, That’s Interesting. You Know Why? Why? Because” before running away while pushing a large cart stacked with crates.

In the comments section, many pickers agreed with the TikToker and shared their own experiences.

“Lmao i hate general walks everyone and they mama wanna know where everything is like damn i just wanna pick,” one viewer wrote.

“And they be like ‘well can you call someone’ like bro i just wanna pick in peace and now i have to look for someone and my pick rate goes down,” a second added.

A third commenter shared their trick for dealing with customers on their general walks: “i always say ‘i’ll get someone for you’ and walk off,” they wrote.

“Man I just tell them to go customer service,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted @_kaylei.jade via TikTok comment for further information.