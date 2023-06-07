‘Girly I do not have the key. Press the damn button’: Walmart picker complains about customers who ask her to unlock the cologne

A Walmart picker’s comedic video about dealing with customers who ask her to unlock the cologne case has gone viral on TikTok, sparking discussion in the comments section.
TikToker Kaylei (@_kaylei.jade) posted the video on May 3. It has accumulated over 107,800 views since.
@_kaylei.jade ogp struggles #ogp #store1333 #walmart #ogpwalmart ♬ original sound – Memes about stuff
Kaylei sets the scene of her video with overlay text that reads, “when someone asks if you can unlock the cologne case on a general walk.”
She accompanies the text by lip-syncing the viral sound bite, “Okay, Well, That’s Interesting. You Know Why? Why? Because” before running away while pushing a large cart stacked with crates.
In the comments section, many pickers agreed with the TikToker and shared their own experiences.
“Lmao i hate general walks everyone and they mama wanna know where everything is like damn i just wanna pick,” one viewer wrote.
“And they be like ‘well can you call someone’ like bro i just wanna pick in peace and now i have to look for someone and my pick rate goes down,” a second added.
A third commenter shared their trick for dealing with customers on their general walks: “i always say ‘i’ll get someone for you’ and walk off,” they wrote.
“Man I just tell them to go customer service,” another added.
The Daily Dot contacted @_kaylei.jade via TikTok comment for further information.