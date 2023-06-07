Walmart employee with caption 'when someone asks if you can unlock the cologne case on a general walk' (l) Walmart building with sign and parking lot (c) Walmart employee with caption 'when someone asks if you can unlock the cologne case on a general walk' (r)

‘Girly I do not have the key. Press the damn button’: Walmart picker complains about customers who ask her to unlock the cologne

“And they be like ‘well can you call someone.’”

Posted on Jun 6, 2023

A Walmart picker’s comedic video about dealing with customers who ask her to unlock the cologne case has gone viral on TikTok, sparking discussion in the comments section.

TikToker Kaylei (@_kaylei.jade) posted the video on May 3. It has accumulated over 107,800 views since.

@_kaylei.jade ogp struggles #ogp #store1333 #walmart #ogpwalmart ♬ original sound – Memes about stuff

Kaylei sets the scene of her video with overlay text that reads, “when someone asks if you can unlock the cologne case on a general walk.”

She accompanies the text by lip-syncing the viral sound bite, “Okay, Well, That’s Interesting. You Know Why? Why? Because” before running away while pushing a large cart stacked with crates.

In the comments section, many pickers agreed with the TikToker and shared their own experiences.

“Lmao i hate general walks everyone and they mama wanna know where everything is like damn i just wanna pick,” one viewer wrote.

“And they be like ‘well can you call someone’ like bro i just wanna pick in peace and now i have to look for someone and my pick rate goes down,” a second added.

A third commenter shared their trick for dealing with customers on their general walks: “i always say ‘i’ll get someone for you’ and walk off,” they wrote.

“Man I just tell them to go customer service,” another added.

The Daily Dot contacted @_kaylei.jade via TikTok comment for further information.

*First Published: Jun 6, 2023, 11:00 pm CDT

