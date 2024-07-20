‘I have 13 years of work history’: Man learns the real reason Walmart lists starting jobs at $14-$21 an hour—and how to ask what you’ll be offered

During a Walmart interview, this TikToker noticed that the hourly wage was not mentioned. Naturally, he asked. He did not like the response.

In the video, Brian (@btothemfri) shares his interview experience at Walmart. Although the job posting mentioned $14 to $21 as the hourly rate, he says the interviewer never confirmed what the exact rate would be during the interview.

When Brian asked what the rate was, he says the interviewer claimed the pay rate was $14 an hour. Brian mentions that the range was up to $21 on the posting and interestingly enough, the Walmart interviewer said that the pay rate was out of their control and that it was left to a “system.”

“Well, I can’t really change what the pay is gonna be. The system looks at it and spits out what it believes counts as work credits and that will determine your pay,” Adam recalls the interviewer telling them. Once Brian received the offer letter that offered $14, he says he decided the job wasn’t for him.

“I have 13 years of work history…I have 6-7 years of management experience as well, and you can’t do better than $14 an hour?” Brian asks. He also mentions that Walmart was his first job and that he worked there for a couple of years. Near the end of the video, Brian muses he would make more as a DoorDash driver than working at Walmart.

Brian’s video has 86,000 views as of Saturday, and folks in the comments agree with him about how unfair and unsustainable that pay is.

Viewers blame Walmart

“$14 is equivalent to $1 in this economy,” one user wrote.

“$14 is 3 bags of chips. bags of chips contain about 2 potatoes. An hour of your labor is worth 6 potatoes,” another wrote.

“I make nearly $30 an hour and I can barely make it,” one user echoed.

According to Walmart’s site, “The average hourly wage for [their] U.S. frontline associates is more than $17.50.” While that is more than Adam says is the minimum he was offered, it’s important to note this says the “average.” Since minimum wages vary from state to state, there very well might be some Walmart locations that offer employees below the company’s frontline associates average. It is also unclear what position Brian applied for and if it was a frontline associate position.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Walmart for comment via email and to Brian for comment via TikTok message and Instagram.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.