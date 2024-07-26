‘How do people not know this?’: Real estate expert shares HVAC return reminder ‘you may NOT know as a homeowner’

Having an HVAC system is super convenient. You don’t have to ever worry about placing window units in and outside of your home during hot weather months. You also get better dispersed air throughout your home for a more comfortable, even climate controlled experience.

And thanks to the filters inside of an HVAC system, oftentimes annoying allergens and dust are kept from floating around a domicile. However, some people aren’t aware that these filters actually have to be changed.

A viral TikTok posted by The Gibbons Group (@therealestatefamily) wants to ensure that HVAC owners are indeed replacing their return vent filters in their home.

A homeowner HVAC PSA

“Stuff You may NOT know as a Homeowner…” a text overlay in the video reads as the the TikToker records themselves working to open a vent to the home’s HVAC system.

They unlatch the vent and then show off the HVAC return vent filter on camera. At first glance, it appears that the return is just dark in color in the middle portion. However, as the clip transitions to the next part of the video, the content creator reveals that the initial return they showed off in the beginning of the clip was just coated in dust.

The stark contrast between a new return and one that’s been used for quite some time is evident. Its filtration webbing is almost entirely white, as opposed to the dark, soot-colored hue of the older return filter.

“You need to change the filters on your HVAC Returns,” a final overlay reads on screen to close out the clip. It did seem that there was some air conditioning system dissension in the comments section of her video, however.

Numerous users remarked that there wasn’t any need for filtered returns in their HVAC vents. “No filters on returns here,” one wrote.

“Yup. no filters on the returns lol,” another replied.

Someone else penned, “No filter gang here.”

So what is it? Are folks who are adding filters to their returns in HVAC systems just telling a bunch of tall tales? One user suggested that the installation of filtered returns was contingent upon the type of HVAC system a homeowner has installed in their abode. “The new type AC we have, we no longer need filters,” they wrote.

As several folks in the comments section remarked, there are indeed HVAC systems that make return air filters redundant.

Hopkins Air penned a blog delineating the differences between return vent filters and handler vent filters (also known as furnace filters), and states that if you are indeed sporting an HVAC system that is outfitted with the latter, then there’s no need for you to install filters in the return vents.

That’s because all of the filtration of dust, particles, and debris that could otherwise damage the HVAC system and culminate in costly repairs is being trapped by the filter in the handler vent.

How frequently should you change your HVAC filter?

However, there were several other folks who seemed very familiar with the filtered return swap out—some were just confused as to what the time frame was to change them.

“My realtor said every 6 months but then I hear every month. Which one is it?” one user asked.

Another remarked, “We do it monthly? Had an HVAC unit for 29 years with no problems.”

@therealestatefamily Stuff you may NOT know as a Homeowner ♬ original sound – gibbonsgroup

Now while both return and handler filters need to be replaced, the frequency between these two filter types varies greatly. If your HVAC system requires you to have return air filters installed, it’s recommended that you change it every 3 months (90 days).

Furnace filters on the other hand are graded to last around a year in a person’s home, but there are folks who would recommend swapping these out every 3 months or so as well for optimal air quality.

One commenter thought that this was just common knowledge. “How do people not know this?” they asked.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @therealestatefamily via Instagram DM for further comment.

