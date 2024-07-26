‘My cart froze up’: Man says Home Depot is now locking up shopping carts

A Home Depot shopper was stunned to discover that the popular DIY chain has implemented the use of anti-theft shopping carts.

The TikToker, @dutchintheusa, gave users an up-close look at the wheel-locking mechanism on the cart. Some viewers, however, didn’t seem so impressed with the shopper’s find, stating that there are more and more stores incorporating these carts into their stores.

“So if you steal at the Home Depot, apparently they got something new. So if you walk out, my cart froze up,” the TikToker says, kneeling down to take a gander at the orange Home Depot shopping cart he says became immobilized after leaving the store.

“And I’m pushing, pushing, thing’s not moving, and I’m like what the hell is going on?” he recalls.

Thanks to a Home Depot employee who spotted his struggle with the cart, @dutchintheusa was able to finally use it. “And then this guy holds up a scanner and unlocks the cart,” he says, directing his camera lens at the wheel of the new shopping carts being employed by Home Depot.

He begins to play with the wheel in question that rendered the cart unusable: “So this thing locks up if you steal and then, you know, you can’t roll it anymore. Crazy times we live in,” @dutchintheusa says, into the camera lens before the video ultimately closes out.

Anti-theft measures increase across retailers

Home Depot isn’t the only retailer that’s employing anti-theft carts for use in its stores. One TikToker had what looked like a little too much fun watching Target customers struggle to drag their carts inside of a store.

This Reddit post also details how a store has been “copying Walmart[‘s] anti-theft carts.” The stop measure proactively prevents shoppers from getting their carts outside of the store if they try to walk out without paying for their items. The video details several folks stopping and trying to leave the store with their cart full of stolen goods, only to ultimately abandon ship.

The Sun reported in July 2023 that Walmart and Loblaw shoppers weren’t too happy to be stuck with the anti-theft carts.

However, this was mainly due to the false trigger alarms that humiliated patrons who paid for their items but then are put on blast for a crime they didn’t commit. “Shoppers at Loblaw are complaining that they are constantly triggering these cart alarms despite paying for all of their items,” the outlet penned, before adding that folks who shopped at the chain were also getting frustrated with the fact that their shopping carts were effectively being held hostage until they had their receipt checked by exit greeters.

Numerous viewers said that these security measures have been spotted at several other stores for years.

“That’s been around for 20 years,” one person said.

Another replied, “There is nothing new about that.”

Someone else remarked that the locking wheels on carts weren’t exactly placed on them to stop shoppers from exiting stores with items, but rather to prevent folks form leaving store parking lots with the carts themselves. “It’s definitely definitely not if you steal it’s to keep the carts in a certain area,” they penned.

Others offered helpful tips to use the carts even if they’re locked in place. “Simply lift up front wheels until you get out of range of sensors and it works again,” one user suggested.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Home Depot and @dutchintheusa via email for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.