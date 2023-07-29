‘Some customers share too much’: If you ever wondered what it’s like to work at Walmart, here’s a storytime

If your desk job is giving you the blues, cheer up. Things could be worse. At least that’s what one new Walmart worker just learned during her first day on the job. While it might not be the worst first day in retail history, there’s no doubt that TikToker ambergirts (@ambergirts) definitely entered the customer service pool deep end first.

Amber told her story to her TikTok followers in a video posted one day ago which has now been viewed nearly 5 thousand times. In it, she recounts her TMI experience with her first customer.

“She walks up to me and she goes ‘Maam, can you tell me where the douches are?'” Amber recounted adding that “she was so loud!’

Amber guided the customer to what she referred to as “the legit sex section” of the store but the item in question was not found there. She was then approached by her team leader who asked what the customer was looking for. Amber told her team leader that they were looking for douches. Amber says the customer then informed them both that “Marriage does weird things to you.”

“She proceeded to tell me and my team lead about how toilet paper can get stuck in her hoo-ha and she has to dig it out,” Amber said, looking aghast.

“I was internally screaming,’ she says. “It’s like 9 o’clock in the morning and this is the first question I get on my first day.”

Amber’s tale dropped the jaws of plenty of her viewers judging by the comments. “GIRRRLLLL WHHHATTT?” wrote user VEElovee (@torilove488).

Another commented that “Target shoppers would never.”

Other commenters who were also fellow Walmart employees commiserated. “Maintenance worker from Walmart here, welcome to the crazy Walmart train, the crazy has only just begun lol,” one commented.

“Worked at Walmart for many years, it only gets weirder. enjoy,” wrote user David B (@misfittactical).

Another added that “Girl, that’s why I moved to overnight stocking. Some customers share to much. No thanks. I’ll work solo in the quiet.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amber for further comment via TikTok.