‘That cheese is $17.68 today’: Walmart customer compares cost of curbside order in 2021 to today

A Walmart shopper compared the prices of items in her curbside orders from 2021 and 2023 as inflation drives up the cost of food.

In her video, which was viewed over 500,000 times, @kristininthekitchen shows that all the items have increased in price, and, according to her observation, there are more drastic increases for packaged and prepared foods.

“I couldnt even believe some of these! I know why I stopped buying certain items and strated making others at home!” she captioned the video. “Homemade can be cheaper but things like butter and flour have gone up! It seems like packaged prepared foods have the biggest increase!”

For example, the graham crackers she used to purchase for 87 cents are now almost $2, and the $5 frozen pizza she bought in 2021 is now over $7. “Fiesta blend cheese for 80 ounces was $5.38. … That cheese is $17.68 today,” she says, also noting the romaine lettuce is 60% more in 2023.

Many viewers remarked on the cost increases, which sometimes doubled the cost of the product.

“I audibly gasped at the difference for the shredded cheese,” one commenter wrote.

“Crying at the cheese bc I just paid that & vividly remember them being like $5,” another commenter wrote.

“Frozen pizza are too much now I can get a pizza at a pizza place for the same price,” a third recalled.

Others said they’d seen similar changes in the totals of old pickup orders from previous years.

“I was curious so I went to reorder an order I did last year,” one commenter wrote. “$175.09 order is now $290.75. INSANE.”

“I just did my exact order from 8/2020- 40 dollars more for the same food,” another commenter wrote. “And that was literally just for the basics- not meat or anything special!”

This comes as the consumer price index for food reached 9.5% year-over-year in February 2023, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This means shoppers, on average and not seasonally adjusted, are spending 9.5% more on food than they did the year before.

