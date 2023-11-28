‘That’s when I press I can’t find it’: Walmart customer places $5 movie order. Worker has to dig through bin to find it

When one places an order from a store like Walmart, they may think there’s a complicated system of robots and sorting machines that go into actually securing their order.

In reality, a mobile order from Walmart is gathered by people called “pickers.” Their job involves receiving requests, gathering the correct items from the store, then putting them together to complete the order.

Online, many people in this role have shared their thoughts about this job. Some in the role love it; one picker virally described the job as getting paid $17 an hour to “literally shop for people.” Others have documented issues with the position—for example, one picker claimed to walk 6 to 9 miles a day, while another lamented oversized online orders.

Now, another Walmart picker has sparked discussion after revealing another on-the-job issue: unorganized bins.

In a video with over 90,000 views, TikTok user @tio_choco shows an order he received. It’s for PAW Patrol: The Movie on DVD. The only problem? The $5 film is buried underneath a mountain of other movies.

Over the course of the video, the TikToker finds several other PAW Patrol DVDs while unloading stack after stack of films.

Eventually, after removing a substantial amount of DVDs, he locates the film.

“Mission accomplished,” he says. In the comments section, he says that finding the movie in the pile took “about 15 mins.”

In another clip, @tio_choco shows yet another order requesting a $5 movie from the bins.

In the comments section of the first clip, users said that Walmart should implement a better system for such items—and if they were in the TikToker’s shoes, they simply wouldn’t have put the effort in to try to find the movie.

“Walmart should come up with a better way than this or not let the $5 movies be a pick up,” stated a user.

“Nah how is this fair,” offered another. “They should have a section in the back where they’re available quicker.”

“Man did more than I would have – would have clicked item not found SO fast,” detailed a third.

“I would have just picked a random movie,” declared an additional TikToker. “Bins are awful.”

